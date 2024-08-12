Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June

The $402 million in orders was off 1.6% compared to the same month of 2023.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
Aug 12, 2024
I Stock 512725838
iStock.com/cookelma

McLEAN, Va. — Orders of manufacturing technology, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, totaled $402.3 million in June 2024. New orders of metalworking machinery were up 4.3% from May 2024 but down 1.6% from June 2023. Year-to-date orders reached $2.2 billion, down 10.7% compared to the first half of 2023.

While the value of orders maintained momentum in June 2024, with the average value increasing significantly, the number of units ordered for the month dropped to 1,471 units, the lowest since July 2023. This divergence indicates manufacturers are generally investing in more automated, task-specific solutions. This trend is further confirmed, as inflation among machine tools, measured by the producer price index, has stayed relatively flat for the last several months.

  • June 2024 orders from contract machine shops dropped over 10% from May 2024 in both the number of units ordered and the total order value. Through the first half of the year, the value of these orders was the lowest since the first half of 2020, but the number of units ordered fell further, reaching its lowest level since the first half of 2010.
  • Primary metal manufacturers have also pulled back machinery orders in 2024, dropping to the lowest levels in both unit count and value since the first half of 2010. Demand for machinery in this sector has been waning, as the World Steel Association reports that global steel production in the first half of 2024 was flat compared to the first half of 2023.
  • One notable exception to this recent trend is the aerospace sector, which has increased orders in the first half of 2024 to the highest number of units since the first half of 2018, yet the value of orders remains about 2% below orders placed in the first half of 2022. With capacity utilization in the aerospace sector reaching post-COVID peaks, this confirms that these manufacturers are in need of additional machinery to meet growing demand.

Orders of manufacturing technology are down nearly 11% in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023, but that difference has narrowed in the past several months after the beginning of the year failed to meet the optimistic expectations formed from anticipated interest rate cuts and strengthened consumer and business sentiment. Despite the lingering uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, the pending election, and escalating geopolitical tensions, the remainder of 2024 seems ready for a rebound in demand for manufacturing technology – perhaps even more so with the opening of IMTS 2024 – The International Manufacturing Technology Show in September at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
August 12, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
August 6, 2024
Related Stories
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Economy
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Economy
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market.
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
Amid market turmoil, economists now expect the Fed to cut its rates much faster than they thought just a week ago.
August 6, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July — 35% fewer than expected.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Last month's PMI of 46.8% was 1.7 percentage points below June levels.
August 2, 2024
A linesman works on power lines in Phoenix, July 12, 2024.
Economy
Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring
The numbers signal that inflation may keep cooling.
August 2, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says September Rate Cut 'On the Table'
But the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 23-year high.
August 1, 2024
Customer Dan Inks, right, shops at University Bicycles in Boulder, Colo.
Economy
Consumers Feeling More Confident as Expectations of Future Improve
Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity — and is closely watched by economists.
July 30, 2024
The Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 16, 2020.
Economy
Federal Reserve Edges Closer to Rate Cuts
The question will soon be: how fast?
July 30, 2024
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools
The numbers add to the likelihood of a September interest rate cut.
July 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter
Consumers and businesses drove growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
More than 60% of surveyed companies anticipate no change in economic activity in the coming months.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
Sales were down about 36% compared to the same period a year earlier.
July 22, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
And interest rates are likely to follow.
July 18, 2024