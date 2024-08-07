Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market.

Stan Choe
Aug 7, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) — A rising tide swept stocks higher, and calm returned to Wall Street after Japan's market soared earlier Tuesday to claw back much of the losses from its worst day since 1987.

The S&P 500 climbed 1% to break a brutal three-day losing streak. It had tumbled a bit more than 6% on a raft of concerns, including worries the Federal Reserve had pressed the brakes too hard for too long on the U.S. economy through high interest rates in order to beat inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1%. Stocks of all kinds climbed in a mirror opposite of the day before, from smaller companies that need U.S. households to keep spending to huge multinationals more dependent on the global economy.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market. Kenvue, the company behind Tylenol and Band-Aids, jumped 14.7% after reporting stronger profit than expected thanks in part to higher prices for its products. Uber rolled 10.9% higher after easily topping profit forecasts for the latest quarter.

Caterpillar climbed 3% after the maker of heavy machinery reported stronger earnings than expected.

The whiplash moves for financial markets globally have been the result of several technical factors, not just worries ignited by several weaker-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, in what strategists at Barclays called "a perfect storm" for causing extreme market moves. One is centered in Tokyo, where a favorite trade for hedge funds and other investors began unraveling last week after the Bank of Japan made borrowing more expensive by raising interest rates above virtually zero.

That scrambled trades where investors had borrowed Japanese yen at low cost and invested the cash elsewhere around the world. The resulting exits from those investments may have helped accelerate the declines for markets around the world.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 10.2% Tuesday to claw back much of its 12.4% sell-off the day before, which was its worst since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Stocks in Tokyo rebounded as the value of the Japanese yen stabilized against the U.S. dollar following several days of sharp gains.

"The speed, the magnitude and the shock factor clearly demonstrate" how much of the moves were driven by how traders were positioned, according to the strategists at Barclays led by Stefano Pascale and Anshul Gupta.

Still, some voices along Wall Street are continuing to urge caution.

Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, is warning more drops could be ahead because of a slowing U.S. economy and sticky inflation. He's forecasting both will be worse in the second half of this year than what much of Wall Street expects, while saying a measure of how expensive the U.S. stock market is still looks "frothy" when compared with bond yields and other financial conditions.

The stock market's "dip is not a blip," he warned in a report, and called it "too soon to jump back in."

He had been predicting a coming "correction" in U.S. stock prices for a while, including an acknowledgement in July that his initial call was early. That was a couple days before the S&P 500 set its latest all-time high and then began sinking.

While fears are rising about a slowing U.S. economy, it is still growing, and many economists see a recession in the next year or so as unlikely. The U.S. stock market is also still up a healthy amount for the year so far, and the Federal Reserve says it has ample room to cut interest rates to help the economy if the job market weakens significantly.

The S&P 500 has romped to dozens of all-time highs this year and is still up nearly 10% so far in 2024, in part due to a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Critics have been saying that euphoria has sent stock prices too high in many cases.

They've pointed in particular to Nvidia, Apple and the other handful of Big Tech stocks in the "Magnificent Seven" that were the main reason the S&P 500 set so may records this year. They helped overshadow weakness across other areas of the stock market, which were struggling under the weight of high interest rates.

A set of underwhelming profit reports recently, kicked off by Tesla and Alphabet, added to the pessimism and dragged Big Tech stocks lower. Nvidia dropped nearly 19% from the start of July through Monday on such concerns, but it rose 3.8% Tuesday and was one of the strongest forces pushing upward on the market.

Apple, though, slipped another 1% and was the heaviest weight on the market.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 53.70 points to 5,240.03. The Dow added 294.39 to 38,997.66, and the Nasdaq gained 166.77 to 16,366.85.

In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed to claw back some of their sharp drops since April, which were driven by rising expectations for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.88% from 3.78% late Monday. It had briefly dropped below 3.70% during Monday when fear in the market was spiking and investors were speculating the Federal Reserve could even have to call an emergency meeting to cut interest rates quickly.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
August 6, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
August 2, 2024
Related Stories
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July — 35% fewer than expected.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Last month's PMI of 46.8% was 1.7 percentage points below June levels.
August 2, 2024
A linesman works on power lines in Phoenix, July 12, 2024.
Economy
Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring
The numbers signal that inflation may keep cooling.
August 2, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says September Rate Cut 'On the Table'
But the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 23-year high.
August 1, 2024
Customer Dan Inks, right, shops at University Bicycles in Boulder, Colo.
Economy
Consumers Feeling More Confident as Expectations of Future Improve
Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity — and is closely watched by economists.
July 30, 2024
The Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 16, 2020.
Economy
Federal Reserve Edges Closer to Rate Cuts
The question will soon be: how fast?
July 30, 2024
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools
The numbers add to the likelihood of a September interest rate cut.
July 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter
Consumers and businesses drove growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
More than 60% of surveyed companies anticipate no change in economic activity in the coming months.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
Sales were down about 36% compared to the same period a year earlier.
July 22, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
And interest rates are likely to follow.
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
The organization modestly lowered its expectations for the U.S.
July 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
He added that interest rates would be cut before the pace of price increases actually reaches that point.
July 16, 2024