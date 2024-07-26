U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter

Consumers and businesses drove growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.

Paul Wiseman
Jul 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's economy accelerated last quarter at a strong 2.8% annual pace, with consumers and businesses helping drive growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department said the gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services — picked up in the April-June quarter after growing at a 1.4% pace in the January-March period. Economists had expected a weaker 1.9% annual pace of growth.

The GDP report also showed that inflation continues to ease, while still remaining above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The central bank's favored inflation gauge rose at a 2.6% annual rate last quarter, down from 3.4% in the first quarter of the year. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE inflation increased at a 2.9% pace. That was down from 3.7% from January through March.

The latest figures should reinforce confidence that the U.S. economy is on the verge of achieving a rare "soft landing," whereby high interest rates, engineered by the Fed, tame inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.

Helping boost last quarter's expansion was consumer spending, the heart of the U.S. economy. It rose at a 2.3% annual rate in the April-June quarter, up from a 1.5% pace in the January-March period. Spending on goods, such as cars and appliances, increased at a 2.5% rate after falling at a 2.3% pace in the first three months of the year.

Business investment was up last quarter, led by a 11.6% annual increase in equipment investment. Growth also picked up because businesses increased their inventories. On the other hand, a surge in imports, which are subtracted from GDP, shaved about 0.9 percentage point from the April-June growth.

Fed officials have made clear that with inflation edging toward their 2% target level, they're prepared to start cutting interest rates soon, something they're widely expected to do in September.

"The Fed will be reassured'' by Thursday's GDP report, said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. "With inflation trending lower ... the Fed thinks that it's getting close to the time to cut interest rates.''

Rate reductions by the Fed would, over time, reduce consumers' borrowing costs for things like mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

The state of the economy has seized Americans' attention as the presidential campaign has intensified. Though inflation has slowed sharply, to 3% from 9.1% in 2022, prices remain well above their pre-pandemic levels.

This year's economic slowdown reflects, in large part, the much higher borrowing rates for home and auto loans, credit cards and many business loans resulting from the Fed's aggressive series of interest rate hikes.

The Fed's rate hikes — 11 of them in 2022 and 2023 — were a response to the flare-up in inflation that began in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with unexpected speed from the COVID-19 recession, causing severe supply shortages. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made things worse by inflating prices for the energy and grains the world depends on. Prices spiked across the country and the world.

Economists had long predicted that the higher borrowing costs would tip the United States into recession. Yet the economy kept chugging along. Consumers, whose spending accounts for roughly 70% of GDP, kept buying things, emboldened by a strong job market and savings they had built up during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The slowdown at the start of this year was caused largely by two factors, each of which can vary sharply from quarter to quarter: A surge in imports and a drop in business inventories. Neither trend revealed much about the economy's underlying health.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
July 25, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
July 22, 2024
Related Stories
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools
I Stock 1904148178
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
More than 60% of surveyed companies anticipate no change in economic activity in the coming months.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
Sales were down about 36% compared to the same period a year earlier.
July 22, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
And interest rates are likely to follow.
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
The organization modestly lowered its expectations for the U.S.
July 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
He added that interest rates would be cut before the pace of price increases actually reaches that point.
July 16, 2024
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
The larger-than-expected increase shows that some inflation pressures remain high.
July 15, 2024
Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant in Denver, June 27, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Cools Again, Potentially Paving Way for Interest Rate Cut
In a better-than-expected report, consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June.
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1006017064
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Edge Up in May
Orders were up 4% through the first five months of the year.
July 10, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a hearing in the Hart Senate office building, Washington, July 9, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Highlights Slowing Job Market in Signal that Rate Cuts May Be Nearing
Jerome Powell also pointedly noted that "elevated inflation is not the only risk we face."
July 10, 2024
I Stock 113690314
Economy
As Campaign Heats Up, Federal Reserve Highlights its Political Independence
A typically dry report stresses the "broad support for the principles underlying independent monetary policy."
July 9, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Inflation Is Cooling Again
But he added that more evidence would be needed before cutting interest rates.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction for 3rd Consecutive Month
The June PMI was down 0.2 percentage points compared to the May index.
July 5, 2024
Cooper models in the service bay of a Mini dealership, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing Further
Consumer prices were flat from April to May, the mildest such performance in more than four years.
July 1, 2024