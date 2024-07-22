More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften

While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.

Matt Ott
Jul 22, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

U.S. filings for unemployment benefits rose again last week and appear to be settling consistently at a slightly higher though still healthy level that the Federal Reserve has been aiming for.

Jobless claims for the week ending July 13 rose by 20,000 to 243,000 from 223,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It's the eighth straight week claims came in above 220,000. Before that stretch, claims had been below that number in all but three weeks so far in 2024.

Weekly unemployment claims are widely considered as representative of layoffs.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in an attempt to extinguish the four-decade high inflation that shook the economy after it rebounded from the COVID-19 recession of 2020. The Fed's intention was to cool off a red-hot labor market and slow wage growth, which it says can fuel inflation.

"The Fed asked to see more evidence of a cooling economy, and for the most part, they've gotten it," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E-Trade. "Add today's weekly jobless claims to the list of rate-cut-friendly data points."

Few analysts expect the Fed to cut rates at its meeting later this month, however most are betting on a cut in September.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits rose after declining last week for the first time in 10 weeks. About 1.87 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits for the week of July 6, around 20,000 more than the previous week. That's the most since November of 2021.

Continuing claims have been on the rise in recent months, suggesting that some Americans receiving unemployment benefits are finding it more challenging to land jobs.

And there have been job cuts in a range of sectors in recent months, from the agricultural manufacturer Deere, to media outlets like CNN, and elsewhere.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 234,750.

Strong consumer demand and a resilient labor market has helped to avert a recession that many economists forecast during the extended flurry of rate hikes. As inflation continues to ease, the Fed's goal of a soft-landing — bringing down inflation without causing a recession and mass layoffs — appears within reach.

While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% in June, despite the fact that America's employers added 206,000 jobs.

Job postings in May rose slightly to 8.1 million, however, April's figure was revised lower to 7.9 million, the first reading below 8 million since February 2021.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 19, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
July 17, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 19, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
And interest rates are likely to follow.
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
The organization modestly lowered its expectations for the U.S.
July 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
He added that interest rates would be cut before the pace of price increases actually reaches that point.
July 16, 2024
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
The larger-than-expected increase shows that some inflation pressures remain high.
July 15, 2024
Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant in Denver, June 27, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Cools Again, Potentially Paving Way for Interest Rate Cut
In a better-than-expected report, consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June.
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1006017064
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Edge Up in May
Orders were up 4% through the first five months of the year.
July 10, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a hearing in the Hart Senate office building, Washington, July 9, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Highlights Slowing Job Market in Signal that Rate Cuts May Be Nearing
Jerome Powell also pointedly noted that "elevated inflation is not the only risk we face."
July 10, 2024
I Stock 113690314
Economy
As Campaign Heats Up, Federal Reserve Highlights its Political Independence
A typically dry report stresses the "broad support for the principles underlying independent monetary policy."
July 9, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Inflation Is Cooling Again
But he added that more evidence would be needed before cutting interest rates.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction for 3rd Consecutive Month
The June PMI was down 0.2 percentage points compared to the May index.
July 5, 2024
Cooper models in the service bay of a Mini dealership, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing Further
Consumer prices were flat from April to May, the mildest such performance in more than four years.
July 1, 2024
Ford F-150 trucks assembled at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant, Dearborn, Mich., April 11, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Up to 1.4% Annual Rate
Despite the slight upgrade, the quarter saw the slowest growth in nearly two years.
June 27, 2024
The counter at the Lexington Candy Shop, New York, Sept. 28, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Falls as Americans Fret About Near-Term Prospects
A strong labor market, however, continued to outweigh those concerns.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Metalforming Companies Again Predict Slower Economic Activity
Businesses reported "a general sense of uncertainty over industrial demand."
June 25, 2024