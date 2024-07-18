Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower

And interest rates are likely to follow.

Christopher Rugaber
Jul 18, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
iStock.com/sasirin pamai

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having worked in the Federal Reserve system her entire career, Loretta Mester rose to become president of the Cleveland Fed for a decade until her retirement on June 30.

During most of her years on the Fed's interest-rate-setting committee, Mester was likely to favor relatively higher interest rates to contain inflation. This stance earned her the label of "hawk," which describes officials who typically worry most about controlling inflation. ("Doves," by contrast, tend to focus more on keeping rates low to maximize employment.)

Yet in a recent interview Mester reiterated that should inflation keep cooling, as she and other Fed officials expect, the central bank should cut rates this year.

Mester, 65, who earned a Ph.D. in economics at Princeton, joined the Fed's Philadelphia branch in 1985 and became its research director in 2000. She discussed where she thinks inflation is headed, how the Fed has changed during her tenure and why many Americans are still glum about the economy. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. What do you think of recent signs that inflation is slowing?

It really looks like inflation has resumed its downward path. And that's very good. That's kind of what we're looking for. We want inflation to get down in a sustainable way to our 2% goal.

And at the same time, we're seeing moderation in demand, but we're also seeing that labor markets remain healthy. But for me to be feeling that we could start cutting rates, it would be good to get a few more good inflation readings.

I'm expecting the economy to evolve in a way that later this year, the Fed will be able to begin to reduce rates. I can't give you a timing. It really is going to depend on how the economy actually evolves. But if things evolve as expected, I would expect the Fed would begin reducing rates. But the timing is really going to depend on what the data comes in like.

Q. How did the Fed change during your time there?

Probably the biggest change was going from Chair Alan Greenspan to Chair Ben Bernanke. What Ben did was, instead of going first, he would let everyone speak first, and then he would summarize. I did sense that people felt a little freer to actually give their policy views. Chair Janet Yellen and Chair Jerome Powell maintained that format.

There has been this increase in trying to be more transparent, in trying to really explain the rationale for our decisions. Remember, in the old days, the Fed didn't even release a statement after its meetings. Just think of that. In today's world, how different it is. We have Chair Powell out doing press conferences, we have the statement after every meeting now.

Q. Why do you think consumer sentiment is still mostly gloomy even as data mostly shows a positive economy?

One lesson from this episode is that high inflation is very harmful. If you look at where inflation was highest, it was in essentials. It was food prices, it was all the essential things that people had to buy. And if you're a lower-income person, you're spending a bigger part of your consumption basket on those essentials. So inflation really impacted the people with the lowest incomes.

So if you actually look at, well, how much did wages rise since the pandemic, the good news is that the gap between wage and price growth is closing. If you think about your cost of living, can you cover your cost of living with what you're making? And make up for all the period since the pandemic when you weren't able to do that? We're not quite there yet. Even if inflation comes back to 2%, the price level will be higher, but their wages will be higher, too. Are they back to where they were? Not yet, but getting closer. So that's a good thing.

Q. Are you worried about the Fed's independence if Donald Trump is elected, given his previous attacks on the Fed?

I think not in the sense that Congress, I think they understand the importance of a Fed that's making monetary policy decisions that aren't influenced by short-run political considerations. I've talked to legislators about this over the years. And all of the ones I've talked to, on both sides of the aisle, really understand the importance of that.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
July 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
July 16, 2024
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
July 15, 2024
Related Stories
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 18, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
He added that interest rates would be cut before the pace of price increases actually reaches that point.
July 16, 2024
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
The larger-than-expected increase shows that some inflation pressures remain high.
July 15, 2024
Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant in Denver, June 27, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Cools Again, Potentially Paving Way for Interest Rate Cut
In a better-than-expected report, consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June.
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1006017064
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Edge Up in May
Orders were up 4% through the first five months of the year.
July 10, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a hearing in the Hart Senate office building, Washington, July 9, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Highlights Slowing Job Market in Signal that Rate Cuts May Be Nearing
Jerome Powell also pointedly noted that "elevated inflation is not the only risk we face."
July 10, 2024
I Stock 113690314
Economy
As Campaign Heats Up, Federal Reserve Highlights its Political Independence
A typically dry report stresses the "broad support for the principles underlying independent monetary policy."
July 9, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Inflation Is Cooling Again
But he added that more evidence would be needed before cutting interest rates.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction for 3rd Consecutive Month
The June PMI was down 0.2 percentage points compared to the May index.
July 5, 2024
Cooper models in the service bay of a Mini dealership, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing Further
Consumer prices were flat from April to May, the mildest such performance in more than four years.
July 1, 2024
Ford F-150 trucks assembled at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant, Dearborn, Mich., April 11, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Up to 1.4% Annual Rate
Despite the slight upgrade, the quarter saw the slowest growth in nearly two years.
June 27, 2024
The counter at the Lexington Candy Shop, New York, Sept. 28, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Falls as Americans Fret About Near-Term Prospects
A strong labor market, however, continued to outweigh those concerns.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Metalforming Companies Again Predict Slower Economic Activity
Businesses reported "a general sense of uncertainty over industrial demand."
June 25, 2024
A for sale sign posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022.
Economy
Biden Administration Announces Efforts to Boost Housing
Both homebuyers and renters are facing increasing housing costs that skyrocketed after the pandemic.
June 25, 2024
The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 2023.
Economy
Central Banks Face Threats to Their Independence
Why that isn't good news for economic stewardship — or inflation.
June 19, 2024