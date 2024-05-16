Supply Executives Anticipate Soft Economic Expansion for 2024

The latest forecast mirrors expectations from late last year.

Institute for Supply Management
May 16, 2024
I Stock 843111618
iStock.com/Nordroden

TEMPE, Ariz. — The U.S. economy will continue to softly expand for the rest of 2024, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the Spring 2024 Semiannual Economic Forecast.

Expectations for the remainder of 2024 are similar to those expressed in December 2023, despite continued inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty.

These projections are part of the forecast issued by the Institute for Supply Management Business Survey Committees. The forecast was presented Wednesday by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, and Anthony S. Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

Manufacturing summary

Revenue for 2024 is expected to increase, on average, by 2.1 percent. This is 3.5 percentage points lower than the December 2023 forecast of 5.6 percent, and 1.2 percentage points higher than the 0.9-percentage point year-over-year increase reported for 2023. Forty-four percent of respondents say that revenues for 2024 will increase, on average, 8.6 percent compared to 2023. Fourteen percent say revenues will decrease (12.3 percent, on average), and 42 percent indicate no change. With an operating rate of 82.8 percent and projected increases in capital expenditures (1 percent), prices paid for raw materials (1.9 percent) and employment (0.3 percent) by the end of 2024, the manufacturing sector continues its comeback from the turmoil that began in 2020.

"With 12 manufacturing industries expecting revenue growth in 2024 and nine industries expecting employment growth in 2024, panelists forecast that recovery will continue the rest of the year, albeit somewhat softer than originally expected. Sentiment in each industry was generally consistent with performance reports in the April 2024 Manufacturing ISM Report On Business, as well as the fall Semiannual Economic Forecast conducted in December," said Fiore.

Twelve of 18 industries report projected revenue increases for the rest of 2024, listed in order: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Textile Mills; Furniture & Related Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; and Paper Products.

Services Summary

Respondents expect a 2.9-percent net increase in overall revenues, which is 4 percentage points lower than the 6.9-percent increase forecast in December 2023. Thirty-six percent of respondents say that revenues for 2024 will increase, on average, 10.3 percent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, 10 percent expect their revenues to decrease (7.5 percent, on average), and 54 percent indicate no change.

"The services sector will continue to grow for the rest of 2024. Services companies are currently operating at 88.6 percent of normal capacity. Supply managers indicate that prices are expected to increase 3.2 percent over the year, reflecting increasing inflation. Employment is projected to increase 0.8 percent. Thirteen industries forecast increased revenues, down from the 16 industries that predicted increases in December 2023," said Nieves.

Thirteen of 18 industries expect revenue increases in 2024, listed in order: Retail Trade; Mining; Transportation & Warehousing; Other Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Public Administration; Utilities; Information; and Finance & Insurance.

Latest in Economy
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
May 1, 2024
Signs in a clothing store in Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
U.S. Inflation Eases in First Slowdown of 2024
May 15, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill, March 6, 2024.
Fed's Powell Downplays Potential for Rate Hike Despite Price Pressures
May 14, 2024
The Federal Reserve building, Washington.
Are Interest Rates High Enough to Beat Inflation?
May 14, 2024
Related Stories
Signs in a clothing store in Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Eases in First Slowdown of 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill, March 6, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Powell Downplays Potential for Rate Hike Despite Price Pressures
The Federal Reserve building, Washington.
Economy
Are Interest Rates High Enough to Beat Inflation?
Distribution Business Management
Sponsor Content
Distribution Business Management
More in Economy
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill, March 6, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Powell Downplays Potential for Rate Hike Despite Price Pressures
Keeping the benchmark rate at its current, two-decade peak, he said, is "more likely."
May 14, 2024
The Federal Reserve building, Washington.
Economy
Are Interest Rates High Enough to Beat Inflation?
The Fed will take its time to find out.
May 14, 2024
I Stock 1327479907
Economy
March Manufacturing Technology Orders Down More than 20%
Year-to-date orders were off by nearly 19% in the first quarter of the year.
May 13, 2024
A shopper passes a display of televisions at a Costco warehouse, Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Drops to 6-Month Low
Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.
May 10, 2024
A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., March 16, 2021.
Economy
Home Renovation Spending Slows
But high remodeling costs mean little relief is in sight for buyers.
May 10, 2024
A woman pays with cash as she buys from a street vendor, New York, Sept. 26, 2017.
Economy
Despite Healthy Economic Indicators, Lower-Income Spenders Show Strain
Cracks are showing in one of the main pillars keeping the economy out of a recession.
May 9, 2024
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 30, 2024.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says Threats to Democracy Risk U.S. Economic Growth
Disregard for democratic processes and institutions could cause economic stagnation for decades.
May 6, 2024
A construction workers cuts wood at a residential building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., March 18, 2024.
Economy
Workers' Paychecks Grew Faster in the First Quarter
The trend could raise concerns at the Federal Reserve.
April 30, 2024
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Economy
Affluent Americans Are Driving the U.S. Economy
And likely delaying the need for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
April 29, 2024
A clearance sign displayed at a retail clothing store in Downers Grove, Ill., April 1, 2024.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Remain
Prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as in the previous month.
April 26, 2024
Articulated robots at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter
The report reflects an economy pressured by high interest rates.
April 25, 2024
The Nasdaq building, New York, March 26, 2024.
Economy
Hopes Rise for Broader Gains in Latest Earnings Season
Give credit to a remarkably resilient U.S. economy.
April 22, 2024
I Stock 1778337289
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 9% in February
Through the first two months of the year, orders were up 6.5%.
April 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy, together with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Fed's Powell: Elevated Inflation Will Likely Delay Rate Cuts This Year
Vigorous consumer spending can keep inflation elevated because it can lead some businesses to charge more.
April 17, 2024