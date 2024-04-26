Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Remain

Prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as in the previous month.

Christopher Rugaber
Apr 26, 2024
A clearance sign displayed at a retail clothing store in Downers Grove, Ill., April 1, 2024.
A clearance sign displayed at a retail clothing store in Downers Grove, Ill., April 1, 2024.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained uncomfortably high in March, likely reinforcing the Fed's reluctance to cut interest rates anytime soon and underscoring a burden for President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

Friday's report from the government showed that prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as in the previous month. It was the third straight month that the index has run at a pace faster than is consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target. Measured from a year earlier, prices were up 2.7% in March, up from a 2.5% annual rise in February.

After peaking at 7.1% in 2022, the Fed's favored inflation index steadily cooled for most of 2023. Yet so far this year, the index has remained stuck above the central bank's target rate. More expensive gas and higher prices for restaurant meals, health care and auto repairs and insurance, among other items, have kept the overall pace of price increases elevated.

With new-car prices up sharply in the past few years, auto repair and replacement costs have risen especially fast. Auto insurance, a major driver of inflation in recent months, was up 8% in March from a year earlier.

Gas prices jumped again last month, the government said — up 1.6% just from February to March. So far in April, gas prices are up still further — to a national average of $3.66 a gallon, from $3.53 a month ago.

Grocery prices, though, were unchanged last month and are up only 1.5% from a year earlier.

Friday's inflation data showed that excluding volatile food and energy costs, "core" prices rose by an elevated 0.3% from February to March, unchanged from the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, core prices rose 2.8% for a second straight month. The Fed closely tracks core prices, which tend to provide a particularly good read of where inflation is headed.

The chronically elevated measures of inflation have become a source of frustration for the Fed, whose policymakers had projected as recently as last month that they expected to cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Most economists expected the cuts to begin in June. More recently, though, several Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell , have signaled that they have no immediate plans to cut their key rate, a move that would eventually lead to lower rates for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and many business loans.

"Recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence" that inflation is coming fully under control, Powell said last week, and "instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence."

"If higher inflation does persist," he added, "we can maintain the current level of (interest rates) for as long as needed."

Many economists say they think the Fed may end up cutting its key rate only once or twice this year, perhaps beginning in September. Others say they think the central bank may not cut its benchmark rate at all in 2024.

One reason why inflation has remained persistently elevated is that many Americans are still willing to spend even at higher prices. In March, consumer spending jumped 0.8% for a second straight month, well above the rate of inflation. The spending figure underscored that even while the U.S. economy slowed in the first three months of 2024, consumer demand remained healthy, suggesting that economic growth remains on track.

Despite the continuing inflation pressures, robust gains in jobs and average wages have allowed many American consumers to continue spending at a healthy clip, supporting a still-durable economy. That helps explain why Fed officials have said they can afford to keep borrowing rates where they are for now. The economy did slow in the first three months of the year, the government reported Thursday, but consumers continued to fuel growth with their steady spending.

Beginning in March 2022, the Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times to attack the worst bout of inflation in 40 years. Those rate hikes helped cool inflation drastically — until the decline stalled out at the start of this year.

The still-elevated price levels pose a challenge for the Biden administration, which has sought to claim credit for inflation's decline. The White House points to an unemployment rate that has remained below 4% for more than two years, the longest such stretch since the 1960s.

But prices for food, rent, gas and other necessities are still roughly 20% to 30% higher than they were four years ago, which has soured many Americans on the economy. Though average pay has also risen since then, many Americans feel they earned their larger paychecks, only to have the higher prices undercut those gains.

The Fed tends to favor the inflation gauge that the government issued Friday — the personal consumption expenditures price index — over the better-known consumer price index. The PCE index tries to account for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps. It can capture, for example, when consumers switch from pricier national brands to cheaper store brands.

In general, the PCE index tends to show a lower inflation rate than CPI. In part, that's because rents, which have been high, carry double the weight in the CPI that they do in the index released Friday.

Latest in Economy
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
April 25, 2024
Articulated robots at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
U.S. Economic Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter
April 25, 2024
The Nasdaq building, New York, March 26, 2024.
Hopes Rise for Broader Gains in Latest Earnings Season
April 22, 2024
I Stock 1778337289
Cutting Tool Orders Up 9% in February
April 19, 2024
Related Stories
Articulated robots at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter
The Nasdaq building, New York, March 26, 2024.
Economy
Hopes Rise for Broader Gains in Latest Earnings Season
I Stock 1778337289
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 9% in February
Distribution Business Management
Sponsor Content
Distribution Business Management
More in Economy
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
April 25, 2024
The Nasdaq building, New York, March 26, 2024.
Economy
Hopes Rise for Broader Gains in Latest Earnings Season
Give credit to a remarkably resilient U.S. economy.
April 22, 2024
I Stock 1778337289
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 9% in February
Through the first two months of the year, orders were up 6.5%.
April 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy, together with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Fed's Powell: Elevated Inflation Will Likely Delay Rate Cuts This Year
Vigorous consumer spending can keep inflation elevated because it can lead some businesses to charge more.
April 17, 2024
A Target store in midtown Manhattan, March 19, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Falls Slightly as Inflation Outlook Worsens
Americans appear to be "reserving judgment" about the economy.
April 15, 2024
A tanker at a Chevron gas station in San Francisco, Oct. 23, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Producer Prices Rise, but Less than Economists Expected
March's increase was the highest in nearly a year.
April 12, 2024
Apple iPads displayed in a Costco warehouse, Sheridan, Colo., March 17, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Remains Elevated, Likely Delaying Fed Rate Cuts
The figures reflected a third straight month of inflation readings well above the Fed's 2% target.
April 10, 2024
I Stock 1432762669
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down More than 26% in February
Contract machine shops continued to decrease their orders, while aerospace saw a jump.
April 9, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, March 20, 2024.
Economy
When Will the Fed Cut Rates?
As the economy flexes its muscles, maybe later — or not at all.
April 9, 2024
Waitress Rachel Gurcik serves customers at the Gateway Diner, Westville, Pa. Oct. 22, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Employers Add Surprisingly Robust 303,000 Jobs in March
As the nation’s consumers continue to spend, businesses have kept hiring to meet demand.
April 5, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University, Stanford, Calif., April 3, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Still Sees Rate Cuts This Year
Recent inflation numbers do not "materially change the overall picture."
April 5, 2024
I Stock 1500558452
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Growth for First Time Since 2022
The March PMI indicated expansion after 16 consecutive months of contraction.
April 2, 2024
A Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 21, 2023.
Economy
Want Prices to Start Falling? Careful What You Wish For
Falling prices tend to discourage spending.
April 1, 2024
The WestRock Paperboard Mill in Solvay, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Up to 3.4%
The report also suggested that inflation pressures were continuing to ease.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Remains Steady in March
Nearly one-quarter of respondents expected an increase in business activity.
March 27, 2024