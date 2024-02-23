Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much

Recent data showed that inflation stayed unexpectedly high last month.

Christopher Rugaber
Feb 23, 2024
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Federal Reserve policymakers warned Thursday against cutting U.S. interest rates too soon or by too much in the wake of recent data showing inflation stayed unexpectedly high in January.

Their comments echoed the minutes from the Fed's last meeting in January, released Wednesday. The minutes showed that most central bank officials were concerned about the risk that moving too fast to cut rates could allow inflation to rise again after it has declined significantly in the past year. Only "a couple" of policymakers worried about a different risk: that keeping rates too high for too long could slow the economy and potentially trigger a recession.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's influential board of governors, titled a written copy of remarks he delivered Thursday, "What's the rush?"

"We need to verify that the progress on inflation we saw in the last half of 2023 will continue and this means there is no rush to begin cutting interest rates," Waller said.

Inflation has fallen from a peak of 7.1% in 2022, according to the Fed's preferred measure, to just 2.6% for all of 2023. In the second half of last year, prices grew just 2% at an annual rate, matching the Fed's target.

Still, consumer prices excluding the volatile food and energy categories rose from December to January by the most in eight months, an unexpectedly rapid increase. Compared with a year earlier, they were up 3.9%, the same as the previous month.

Waller said that January's figures may have been driven by one-time quirks — many companies raise prices at the start of the year — or they may suggest "inflation is stickier than we thought."

"We just don't know yet," he continued. "This means waiting longer before I have enough confidence that beginning to cut rates will keep us on a path to 2% inflation."

Many economists have expected the Fed would implement its first cut in May or June, though Waller's comments could change those predictions. In December, Fed officials forecast that they would cut their benchmark rate by a quarter-point three times this year. After a rapid series of increases in 2022 and 2023, the rate is now at about 5.4%, a 22-year high.

Cuts in the Fed's rate typically reduce borrowing costs for homes, autos, credit cards, and a range of business loans.

Waller said he still expects inflation to keep falling and thinks the Fed will be able to reduce the rate this year. But he noted that the risk is greater that inflation will remain stubbornly above the Fed's 2% goal than it will fall below that figure.

With hiring strong and the economy growing at a solid pace — growth was 3.3% at an annual rate in the final three months of last year — Waller said the Fed can take time to decide when it should cut.

Separately, Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, also expressed caution about cutting rates too soon.

"I believe that we may be in the position to see the rate decrease this year," he said. "But I would caution anyone from looking for it right now and right away."

And Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson warned against cutting rates too deeply in response to the positive economic news. As vice chair, Jefferson works closely with Chair Jerome Powell in guiding the Fed's policy.

"We always need to keep in mind the danger of easing too much in response to improvements in the inflation picture," Jefferson said. Easing refers to cuts in the Fed's short-term interest rate. "Excessive easing can lead to a stalling or reversal in progress in restoring price stability."

Still, some Fed officials have downplayed the unexpectedly elevated inflation figures in January.

Last week, Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, said January's inflation data "has not shaken my confidence that we are going in the right direction."

Latest in Economy
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 4, 2021.
Federal Reserve Officials Caution Against Cutting Interest Rates Too Soon or Too Much
February 23, 2024
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
February 21, 2024
I Stock 514830536
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
February 20, 2024
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
February 16, 2024
Related Stories
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Economy
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
I Stock 514830536
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
More in Economy
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Economy
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
Nearly one-third aren't sure they'll make it through the year.
February 21, 2024
I Stock 514830536
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
Orders were down slightly, however, in the final month of 2023.
February 20, 2024
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerated in January
The index is just the latest sign that prices picked up last month.
February 16, 2024
Unsold 2023 sedans sit in a long row at an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in January.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Slows but Remains Elevated
Price pressures are easing — gradually.
February 13, 2024
The Grand River in downtown Grands Rapids, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
A Mismatch on the Economy
Even as inflation wanes, Americans worry about getting by.
February 11, 2024
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, Jan. 31, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Is Nearly Back to 2% — so Why Isn't the Fed Ready to Cut Rates?
"History tells many stories of inflation head-fakes," one official warned.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 512860031
Economy
Small Business Acquisitions Leveled Off Last Year
But this year looks more promising.
February 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Jan. 31, 2024, Washington.
Economy
Fed on Track to Cut Interest Rates this Year, Chair Says
He said the central bank is slated to cut rates three times this year — beginning as early as May.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 506764288
Economy
Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contracting
The overall economy, however, continued to expand.
February 2, 2024
A worker from Portland General Electric replaces a power line in Lake Oswego, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024.
Economy
The U.S. Didn't Just Avoid a Recession — it's Adding Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs
Wages also rose unexpectedly quickly last month.
February 2, 2024
Workers build a home in Marshall, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023.
Economy
Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late in the Year
The index suggests cooling in the nation's job market.
January 31, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2023.
Economy
Despite Market's Anticipation, Fed Likely to Show Little Urgency to Cut Rates
Officials are expected to wait until they’re confident that inflation is reliably moving to their 2% target.
January 31, 2024
A generator and its blades are prepared for the South Fork Wind farm, State Pier, New London, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Surprisingly Strong Pace Last Quarter
The latest figures reflected the continued durability of the world’s largest economy.
January 29, 2024
Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Slows Further as 'Soft Landing' Moves into Focus
Prices rose just 0.2% from November to December, a pace consistent with pre-pandemic levels.
January 26, 2024
Milk for sale at a Whole Foods store, New York, Jan. 19, 2024.
Economy
Economic Outlook Brightens as Inflation Slows, Wages Outpace Prices
One measure of consumer sentiment has jumped by the most since 1991 in the past two months.
January 24, 2024