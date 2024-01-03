Manufacturing Sector Contracted Again in December

The PMI of 47.4% marked the 14th consecutive month below the 50% threshold.

Institute for Supply Management
Jan 3, 2024
I Stock 1448503443
iStock

TEMPE, Ariz. — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 14th consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, say the nation's supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The report was issued Wednesday by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee:

“The Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent in December, up 0.7 percentage point from the 46.7 percent recorded in November. The overall economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that. (A Manufacturing PMI® above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.) The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.1 percent, 1.2 percentage points lower than the figure of 48.3 percent recorded in November. The Production Index reading of 50.3 percent is a 1.8-percentage point increase compared to November’s figure of 48.5 percent. The Prices Index registered 45.2 percent, down 4.7 percentage points compared to the reading of 49.9 percent in November. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 45.3 percent, 6 percentage points higher than the November reading of 39.3 percent. The Employment Index registered 48.1 percent, up 2.3 percentage points from the 45.8 percent reported in November.


“The Supplier Deliveries Index figure of 47 percent is 0.8 percentage point higher than the 46.2 percent recorded in November. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® Report On Business index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.)


“The Inventories Index decreased by 0.5 percentage point to 44.3 percent; the November reading was 44.8 percent. The New Export Orders Index reading of 49.9 percent is 3.9 percentage points higher than November’s figure of 46 percent. The Imports Index remained in contraction territory, registering 46.4 percent, 0.2 percentage point higher than the 46.2 percent reported in November.”


“The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to contract, but at a slightly slower rate in December as compared to November. Companies are still managing outputs appropriately as order softness continues. Demand eased, with the (1) New Orders Index contracting at a faster rate, (2) New Export Orders Index essentially flat, and (3) Backlog of Orders Index climbing back above 40 percent but still in fairly strong contraction territory. The Customers’ Inventories Index returned to contraction, becoming more accommodative for future production. Output/Consumption (measured by the Production and Employment indexes) contracted but improved, with a combined 4.1-percentage point upward impact on the Manufacturing PMI® calculation. Panelists’ companies maintained production levels month over month and continued actions to reduce head counts in December, primarily through layoffs. Inputs — defined as supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and imports — continued to accommodate future demand growth. The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated faster deliveries for the 15th straight month, and the Inventories Index moved downward while remaining in moderate contraction territory. The Prices Index dropped further into ‘decreasing’ territory, signifying soft energy markets, offset by increases in the steel and aluminum markets. Manufacturing supplier lead times continue to decrease (supported by panelists’ comments), a positive for future economic activity.


“None of the six biggest manufacturing industries registered growth in December.


“Demand remains soft, and production execution is stable compared to November, as panelists’ companies continue to manage outputs, material inputs and labor costs. Suppliers continue to have capacity. Eighty-four percent of manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in December, up from 65 percent in November. More importantly, the share of sector GDP registering a composite PMI® calculation at or below 45 percent — a good barometer of overall manufacturing weakness — was 48 percent in December, compared to 54 percent in November and 35 percent in October. Among the top six industries by contribution to manufacturing GDP, three (Machinery; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Computer & Electronic Products) had a PMI® at or below 45 percent, the same number as the previous month."

The only manufacturing industry to report growth in December is Primary Metals. The 16 industries reporting contraction in December — in the following order — are: Printing & Related Support Activities; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Machinery; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Textile Mills; Petroleum & Coal Products; Paper Products; Wood Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Furniture & Related Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; and Chemical Products.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

“Anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding off on interest-rate changes will encourage more companies to spend on capital investments again. As budgets get approval after the start of the calendar year, this should help drive investment and increase manufacturing activity once again.” [Computer & Electronic Products]

“Overall, order intake has picked up over the last quarter and a backlog of projects is beginning to accumulate.” [Chemical Products]

“Demand is up across the board. We are starting to see back orders grow again.” [Transportation Equipment]

“Commodity costs are decreasing. Supply is readily available, and customers are still ordering to last year's volumes.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

“Business is slowing. Finished goods inventories are growing.” [Machinery]

“We are forecasting a somewhat strong year for 2024. We're currently mildly optimistic for how next year will play out.” [Fabricated Metal Products]

“We are seeing stronger demand from our American Automotive OEM customers now that the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike has been resolved. Looking at a very strong first quarter of 2024.” [Primary Metals]

“Higher financing costs have diminished demand for residential investment. Customers are delaying a portion of their plans until borrowing costs are reduced. We are impacted with reduced new orders, diminished backlog of orders and uncertain short-term demand for products and services.” [Wood Products]

“Finishing the year similar to 2022; however, 2023 was more erratic. Working to restore inventory position to ensure we have appropriate safety stock.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

“Business conditions are good; sales and production are tracking in accordance with forecasts.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

Latest in Economy
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
December 31, 2023
A residential development under construction in Eagleville, Pa., April 28, 2023.
Homebuilders Step Up Construction as Mortgage Rates Ease
December 29, 2023
A shopper passes a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets, Thornton, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023.
Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Tumbles as Prices Continue to Ease
December 26, 2023
Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, testifies on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2023.
CBO Projects Lower Inflation, Higher Unemployment into 2025
December 20, 2023
Related Stories
A residential development under construction in Eagleville, Pa., April 28, 2023.
Economy
Homebuilders Step Up Construction as Mortgage Rates Ease
A shopper passes a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets, Thornton, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Tumbles as Prices Continue to Ease
Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, testifies on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2023.
Economy
CBO Projects Lower Inflation, Higher Unemployment into 2025
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
More in Economy
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
December 31, 2023
A shopper passes a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets, Thornton, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Tumbles as Prices Continue to Ease
The month-over-month drop was the largest since early 2020.
December 26, 2023
Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, testifies on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2023.
Economy
CBO Projects Lower Inflation, Higher Unemployment into 2025
Inflation is expected to approach the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate next year.
December 20, 2023
Specialist Meric Greenbaum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed on the Cusp of What Some Thought Impossible
Many believed defeating inflation would require a surge in unemployment and a deep recession.
December 19, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October
Orders are up nearly 8% through the first 10 months of the year.
December 14, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
The producer price index was flat last month.
December 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Fed officials also signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Through the first 10 months of the year, orders were off by 13.5%.
December 12, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
Cheaper gas further lightened the weight of price increases.
December 12, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023