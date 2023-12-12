Manufacturing Technology Orders Down More than 10% in October

Through the first 10 months of the year, orders were off by 13.5%.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Dec 12, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — As the summer of 2023 ended, the number of economists predicting a recession dwindled nearly as fast as the amount of sunlight each day. Despite the generally more optimistic outlook, orders for manufacturing technology, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, continued to fall relative to 2022. Through October 2023 orders totaled $4.05 billion, 13.5% behind the total for the first 10 months of 2022.

Although total orders were behind, October was slightly above the average monthly value in 2023. October orders totaled $409.7 million, 4% above September order values. This growth was driven by orders placed in the West region, which grew nearly 60% over September. The South Central and Southeast regions also saw growth but at a much more modest pace. The Northeast and North Central-East regions declined by modest single digits, while the North Central-West region declined nearly 30% from the value of September 2023 orders.

The six-week United Auto Worker’s strike lasted most of October, ending with a tentative agreement at the end of the month. Despite the shuttering of production lines, auto manufacturers continued to invest in manufacturing technology. Investments by automotive transmission manufacturers increased earlier in the year, but this is the second month in a row where manufacturers of other automotive components have increased investment.

Job shops decreased the value of their orders in October while increasing the number of units purchased. This indicates that job shops are purchasing machinery to increase capacity. In contrast, OEMs have been increasing order value at a faster pace than units, suggesting that they are purchasing machinery for a designated purpose. Of these OEMs, manufacturers of household and major appliance manufacturers made their largest investment since September 2018. Manufacturers of engines, turbines, and other power transmission equipment have continued their elevated pace of orders, already 8% above the amount invested in 2022. This sector is benefiting from recent government investment, pushing orders of manufacturing technology to levels not seen since the industry was transitioning from coal-fired plants to natural gas.

The November 2023 jobs report, published last Friday, came in slightly above expectations, with 199,000 new jobs added. This addition of jobs brought the unemployment rate down to 3.7% and demonstrated the continued strength of labor markets in the United States. Of those jobs added in November 2023, 28,000 were in the manufacturing sector. In addition to strong labor market conditions, consumer confidence improved for the first time in November following a three-month decline, according the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index. A strong labor market and improving consumer confidence will have positive trickle-down influence on the manufacturing technology markets. 

The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday for the final time in 2023. Although the recent cycle of interest rate increases has coincided with a decline in orders for manufacturing technology, this doesn’t align with historic trends. The Summary of Economic Projections from the meeting will be a critical gauge of where the Fed sees growth and inflation headed in the coming months and years. Further interest rate increases aren’t expected. However, even if rates remain elevated, manufacturing technology will continue to be needed in the future if consumers continue to demand goods and services.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
December 12, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
December 11, 2023
Related Stories
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economy
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Key Fed Official Raises Possibility of a Rate Cut
The central bank could act as early as next spring if inflation continues to decline.
November 29, 2023
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
Economy
OECD: The World Economy Will Slow Next Year
High interest rates, inflation and war all play a role.
November 29, 2023
Austan Goolsbee, left, then-chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies on Capitol Hill, Feb. 28, 2013.
Economy
Fed Official Sees 'Golden Path' to Lower Inflation Without Recession
The optimism underscores why analysts increasingly think the Fed's next move will be a rate cut.
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Economy
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
Most remain glum despite falling inflation and low unemployment.
November 20, 2023