Drop in Shipping Levels Clouds Metalformers' Outlook

More than one-third of metalforming companies anticipate a decrease in economic activity in the coming months.

Precision Metalforming Association
May 23, 2023
I Stock 1347223257
iStock

CLEVELAND — Metalforming companies reported a drop in shipping levels in May, leading to predictions of a dip in economic activity heading into the summer months, according to the May 2023 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report.

Prepared monthly, the report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 107 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s May report shows that 35% of metalforming companies anticipate a decrease in general economic activity in the next three months, compared to 30% in April; 54% expect no change — compared to 55% in April — and only 11% predict an increase in activity, down from 15% last month.

Metalformers also forecast a decline in incoming orders, with 21% of survey respondents expecting an increase in incoming orders during the next three months compared to 28% in April, 45% anticipating no change compared to 44% last month, and 34% predicting a decrease in orders, up from 28% in April.

Metalforming companies also reported a drop in shipping levels. Only 15% of respondents reported an increase in current average daily shipping levels in May — compared to 33% in April — 49% reported no change compared to 46% last month, and 36% reported a decrease, up from 21% in April.

“PMA members are facing headwinds with more companies reporting drops in shipping levels and a decline in incoming orders,” said PMA President David Klotz. “While one month doesn’t make a trend, rising costs, supply-chain challenges and ongoing difficulty in finding workers all contribute to uncertainty. Leaders in Washington, D.C. could help by ensuring that the country does not default on its debt. Congress also should reinstate the full deduction of R&D expensing and avoid policies that drive up prices and create shortages of important inputs including raw materials.”

Lead times dropped this month, with only 11% of metalforming companies reporting an increase in lead times in May, compared to 17% in April. Seven percent of companies had a portion of their workforce on short time or layoff, the same percentage reported in March and April, while 40% of companies are currently expanding their workforce, compared to 47% last month.

Latest in Economy
I Stock 1347223257
Drop in Shipping Levels Clouds Metalformers' Outlook
May 23, 2023
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
Economists Expect Inflation to Stay High this Year
May 23, 2023
I Stock 657659408
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
May 22, 2023
Related Stories
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
Economy
Economists Expect Inflation to Stay High this Year
I Stock 657659408
Economy
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economy
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Economy
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
More in Economy
Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, June 16, 2021.
Economy
Economists Expect Inflation to Stay High this Year
And so will the Fed's key interest rate.
May 23, 2023
I Stock 657659408
Economy
Homebuilder’s CEO Sees ‘Very Healthy’ Spring Selling Season
Lower prices and beefed up incentives helped overcome higher interest rates.
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economy
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
"No corner of the global economy will be spared."
May 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Economy
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
The outlook is cloudier than at any time since a streak of 10 straight rate hikes began last spring.
May 19, 2023
A display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse, April 26, 2023, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Retail Sales Rise Amid Solid Job Market, Declining Prices
But consumers are facing plenty of challenges heading into the second half of the year.
May 16, 2023
Philip Jefferson, nominee to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing, Feb. 3, 2022.
Economy
Little Progress Made in Curbing Inflation, Fed Governor Says
Philip Jefferson also said turmoil in the financial system would likely have only a limited impact on the economy.
May 15, 2023
Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealership in Wheeling, Ill., May 9, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Price Data Points to Easing Inflation Pressure
Food, transportation and warehousing prices slid month-to-month.
May 11, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Economy
Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling
Job openings fell to their lowest level in nearly two years.
May 11, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April’s hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered vigorous by historical standards.
May 5, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
But economists and traders are more interested in what comes next.
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023