FTC Proposes Ban on Employee Noncompete Clauses

The measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs — and deepen competition for workers.

Alexandra OlsonMichelle Chapman
Jan 6, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries.

The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company.

Advocates of the new rule argue that noncompete agreements contribute to wage stagnation because one of the most effective ways to secure higher pay is switching companies. They argue that the clauses have become so commonplace that they have swept up even low-wage workers.

Opponents argue that by facilitating retention, noncompete clauses have encouraged companies to promote workers and invest in training, especially in a tight labor market. The public has 60 days to submit commentary on the rule before it takes effect.

During a Cabinet meeting, President Joe Biden called the FTC action "a huge step forward in banning non-compete agreements that are designed simply to lower people's wages."

"These agreements block millions of retail workers, construction workers and other working folks from taking better jobs and getting better pay and benefits in the same field," Biden said.

The FTC has moved aggressively to curb the power of major corporations under Chair Lina Khan, a legal scholar and Washington outsider whose appointment by Biden signaled a tough antitrust stance.

The agency estimates that the new rule could boost wages by nearly $300 billion a year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans.

"Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand," Khan said in a prepared statement.

The FTC's proposal comes amid an already competitive job market, particularly in industries that suffered mass layoffs during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and have since struggled to recall their workers. Many workers remain on the sidelines, holding out for better pay, coping with lingering childcare or health issues, or opting for early retirement.

"There is a potential that it will contribute to the 'great resignation' that everyone is talking about to some degree, but employees are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox and there are other ways to retain top talent," said Vanessa Matsis-McCready, associate general counsel and director of human resources for Engage PEO, which provides HR services for small- and medium-sized companies. "You will see a lot of business trying to retain top talent via raises or other fringe benefits."

Employers nationwide are still hiring and layoffs are historically low, despite high-profile job cut announcements from companies such as software provider Salesforce, Facebook's parent company Meta, and Amazon. The government is expected to announce Friday that employers added a solid 200,000 jobs last month, and that unemployment remained 3.7%, near a half-century low.

A 2019 analysis by the liberal Economic Policy Institute estimated that 36 million to 60 million workers could be subject to noncompete agreements, which the group said companies have increasingly adopted in recent years.

While such agreements are most common among higher-paid workers, the study found that a significant number of low-wage workers were subjected to them, including more than quarter of those making an average wage of less than $13 an hour.

On Wednesday, for example, the FTC took action against three companies for unlawfully imposing noncompete clauses against workers, including low-wage security guards who were threatened with a $100,000 fine if they violated the agreement.

The EPI study found that many companies still impose noncompete clauses in several states that already ban or restrict them, including in California, where the practice has been prohibited for a century.

The proposed FTC rule would require companies to scrap existing noncompete causes and actively inform workers that they are no longer in effect, as well as prohibiting the imposition of new ones.

The proposal is based on a preliminary finding that noncompete clauses quash competition in violation of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act. It would not generally apply to other types of employment restrictions, like non-disclosure agreements.

But Emily Dickens, chief of staff and head of public affairs for the Society of Human Resources Management, said the proposed FTC rule is overly broad and could potentially harm businesses that depend on them to thrive. She cited very small, emerging industries where crucial know-how cannot be safeguarded through non-disclosure agreements alone.

Dickens said SHRM, a group of more than 300,000 human resources professionals and executives around the world, will encourage its members to present specific situations that could justify noncompete clauses during the FTC's commentary period.

Although "there are jobs where it makes no sense to have noncompete," Dickens said, "this kind of blanket ban is going to stifle innovation."

While defenders of non-compete clauses argue they help start-ups and small business retain talent, opponents say they hinder recruitment at those same entities.

The Economic Innovation Group, a Washington-based public policy research group, applauded the rule and called on Congress to pass proposed legislation that would impose a similar ban with more permanency.

"Restricting the use of non-compete agreements is fundamentally good policy that will boost wages, improve workforce mobility, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation throughout the economy," said John Lettieri, EIG's president and CEO.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Construction workers on a building in Philadelphia, Dec. 21, 2022.
Cooler Hiring, Milder Pay Gains Could Aid Inflation Fight
January 6, 2023
New cars delivered to a dealer in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29, 2022.
Inflation Measure Watched by Fed Eases
December 23, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in December
December 21, 2022
Related Stories
Construction workers on a building in Philadelphia, Dec. 21, 2022.
Economy
Cooler Hiring, Milder Pay Gains Could Aid Inflation Fight
New cars delivered to a dealer in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Measure Watched by Fed Eases
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in December
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
New cars delivered to a dealer in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Measure Watched by Fed Eases
But inflation still remains well above the central bank's target for year-over-year growth.
December 23, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in December
A sharp increase pushed the index to its highest level since April.
December 21, 2022
I Stock 459229485
Economy
Recession a Growing Fear as Fed Plans to Keep Rates High
Fed officials appear to expect — or at least accept — an economic downturn as the price of taming inflation.
December 16, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate by Half-Point
The increase was the seventh this year — with more on the way.
December 15, 2022
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowing, but Still High
What you need to know.
December 14, 2022
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
From October to November, core prices rose 0.2% — the mildest increase since mid-2021.
December 13, 2022
Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in November
But prices still rose 7.4%.
December 9, 2022
Houses under construction in Mars, Pa., May, 27, 2022.
Economy
Fewer Homes Being Built as Builders Pull Back
The trend is likely to extend into the new year.
December 9, 2022
Construction at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, October 27, 2022.
Economy
Hiring Stays Strong Despite Rate Hikes
The unemployment rate remained near a five-decade low.
December 2, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Slows to Still-High 6%
The metric will likely reinforce the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates.
December 1, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institute, Washington, Nov. 30, 2022.
Economy
Fed to Keep Rates Higher for Longer
But the central bank's chairman signaled that its next rate hike could be smaller.
December 1, 2022
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview in Richmond, Va., Nov. 19, 2019.
Economy
Fed Officials Favor Keeping Key Rate at Peak Through 2023
The window is longer than many on Wall Street have expected.
November 29, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Economy
Fed Officials Appear to Favor Slower Rate Hikes
But they also saw "very few signs that inflation pressures were abating."
November 28, 2022
Monitors show the Nikkei 225 index and the yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, Tokyo, Oct. 24, 2022.
Economy
High Rates, Inflation Expected to Slow Global Growth
The OECD forecast expects a drop in growth this year — and an even worse 2023.
November 23, 2022