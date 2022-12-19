Paperless Parts Issues 2022 Custom Part Buyer Survey

The report found that industrial buyers are under increased pressure compared to two years ago.

Paperless Parts
Dec 19, 2022
I Stock 1365029556
iStock

BOSTON — Paperless Parts, the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, on Monday announced the findings of its “2022 Custom Part Buyer Survey.”

The Custom Part Buyer Report, conducted in partnership with Researchscape, reveals that industrial buyers are under greater pressure today than they were when surveyed in 2020, indicating a need for job shops and contract manufacturers to modernize in order to keep up with heightened demands for speed and transparency.

The survey of more than 600 manufacturing professionals in the U.S., consisting of part buyers and engineers working with procurement, highlighted the challenges many manufacturers faced over the last two years. In addition to supply chain issues (84% of survey respondents report experiencing a supply chain issue in the last two years), skyrocketing material costs, and an uncertain economic climate, manufacturers have been struggling with a labor shortage: the workforce shrunk significantly in 2021 as the manufacturing industry saw quit rates increase by over 50%.

These recent headwinds, combined with a generational shift as baby boomers are retiring at a rapid pace, has led the current class of more digitally savvy buyers to lean heavily on technology to streamline their buying process and fill the skills gap.

Industrial part buyers are now quick to go to market when their suppliers come up short: in 2020, only 54% of survey respondents noted that they turned to new vendors when their current ones failed to deliver. This year, it was 85%.

With the knowledge that buyers are getting younger, relying more on technology, and going to market more often, contract manufacturers can better cater to their customers’ needs. Building stronger customer relationships will be more important than ever, as buyers’ reliance on referrals as a way to seek out new business jumped 17% in the past two years — the bump may indicate that in uncertain times, buyers want vetted, reliable suppliers that come highly recommended.

Additional key findings include:

  • The top three ways part buyers find new vendors are: Google/internet search (64%), referrals (63%), and trade publications (31%).
  • Survey respondents look to a shop’s capabilities (69%) and quality certifications (54%) as signs that the shop will be able to complete their projects successfully.
  • 53% report that a shop’s technology often or always impacts their experience.
  • 94% of part buyers report that they’ve tried out at least one new vendor in the last 12 months, indicating that job shops that can respond quickly and fulfill orders on time have an opportunity to get a foot in the door with brand new customers.
  • 47% of respondents said that the speed of response directly impacts their decision to work with a shop.

In order to meet buyers’ need for speed and nurture strong customer relationships, the report suggests some key takeaways for job shops:

  • Shops that incorporate modern technology can set themselves up to expand their customer base and increase profitability, now and for years to come.
  • Shops also need to be visible, communicative, and efficient, and implementing digital tools such as quoting systems, ERP platforms, and more can help provide a modern, secure, and seamless purchasing experience.
  • Buyers are willing to consider new suppliers more often than in the past, so the new RFQs that come in are likely not just exploratory, they are actually worth quoting and quoting in a timely fashion.

“Manufacturing has been and will always be a relationship-driven industry. Technology can enhance business—making it easier to quote or faster to design—but it will never replace the hands-on approach that job shops need,” said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “These survey findings confirm that.”

Latest in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022.
Fed Raises Key Rate by Half-Point
December 15, 2022
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Inflation Slowing, but Still High
December 14, 2022
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
December 13, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 459229485
Economy
Recession a Growing Fear as Fed Plans to Keep Rates High
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate by Half-Point
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowing, but Still High
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate by Half-Point
The increase was the seventh this year — with more on the way.
December 15, 2022
Starting wages advertised at a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., May 9, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowing, but Still High
What you need to know.
December 14, 2022
People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce, Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slowed Sharply Over Past 12 Months
From October to November, core prices rose 0.2% — the mildest increase since mid-2021.
December 13, 2022
Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Slows Further in November
But prices still rose 7.4%.
December 9, 2022
Houses under construction in Mars, Pa., May, 27, 2022.
Economy
Fewer Homes Being Built as Builders Pull Back
The trend is likely to extend into the new year.
December 9, 2022
Construction at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, October 27, 2022.
Economy
Hiring Stays Strong Despite Rate Hikes
The unemployment rate remained near a five-decade low.
December 2, 2022
Walmart store in Secaucus, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Slows to Still-High 6%
The metric will likely reinforce the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates.
December 1, 2022
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institute, Washington, Nov. 30, 2022.
Economy
Fed to Keep Rates Higher for Longer
But the central bank's chairman signaled that its next rate hike could be smaller.
December 1, 2022
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview in Richmond, Va., Nov. 19, 2019.
Economy
Fed Officials Favor Keeping Key Rate at Peak Through 2023
The window is longer than many on Wall Street have expected.
November 29, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Economy
Fed Officials Appear to Favor Slower Rate Hikes
But they also saw "very few signs that inflation pressures were abating."
November 28, 2022
Monitors show the Nikkei 225 index and the yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, Tokyo, Oct. 24, 2022.
Economy
High Rates, Inflation Expected to Slow Global Growth
The OECD forecast expects a drop in growth this year — and an even worse 2023.
November 23, 2022
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, during an interview in Richmond, Va., Nov. 19, 2019.
Economy
Fed Official Suggests Substantial Rate Hikes May Be Needed
The comments raised the possibility of borrowing by consumers and businesses becoming even costlier.
November 21, 2022
A display shows most indices up on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending. Profits stayed fat even as companies’ costs rose thanks to one simple trick: Businesses boosted the prices they charged customers by more than their own costs rose.
Earnings
Inflation Finally Hitting Profit Margins
More companies are seeing their costs rise faster than their revenues.
November 17, 2022
A Best Buy employee helps customers with television selection, Nov. 26, 2021, Indianapolis.
Economy
U.S. Retail Sales Up in Sign of Resilience
Job growth, rising wages and higher savings enabled surprisingly steady consumer spending.
November 16, 2022