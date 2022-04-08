Is Inflation Finally Biting into Corporate Profits?

Companies' current formula — passing price increases onto customers — is showing signs of reaching its limit.

Apr 8th, 2022
Stan Choe
Trader Robert Arciero works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 10, 2021.
Trader Robert Arciero works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 10, 2021.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Since inflation began bursting higher last year, big U.S. companies have found a simple way to keep making record profits: Pass all those price increases along to their customers.

But the formula may be showing signs of reaching its limit, which adds drama to the upcoming earnings reporting season. CEOs are lining up to tell investors in upcoming weeks how much their businesses earned in the first three months of the year. They're widely expected to say that growth for the S&P 500 will be the slowest since the end of 2020.

Analysts are forecasting a 4.7% rise in earnings per share from a year earlier, according to FactSet. If they’re right, it would mark the first time S&P 500 earnings growth fell short of 10% since the final three months of 2020, according to FactSet.

Consider Delta Air Lines, which next week will be one of the first companies to report results. When the quarter began, analysts were forecasting a loss of 68 cents per share. By March 31, analysts downgraded their forecasts to a sharper loss of $1.36 per share, in large part because surging oil prices raised jet-fuel costs. That’s despite Delta’s saying in mid-March that it would likely make more in revenue during the quarter than it earlier expected.

Not only are companies' costs continuing to rise, but their customers may also be starting to balk at paying the higher prices getting passed along. U.S. consumer spending rose in March from February, for example, but the increase was entirely because of the higher prices consumers paid for products and services. After taking that inflation into account, consumers reined in spending by more last month than economists expected.

An easy way to gauge how much inflation is biting into profits is to look at the profit margins companies will report in upcoming weeks. These show how much in profit companies are holding onto from each $1 of revenue. This earnings reporting season, analysts are forecasting the profit margin for S&P 500 companies to drop to 12.1% from 12.4% at the end of 2021 and from 12.8% a year earlier.

Some companies are actually benefiting directly from the high inflation sweeping the world, of course. Energy producers are forecast to report the biggest revenue and profit growth for the quarter because prices soared for their oil and gas.

More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 6th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Budget Calls for Higher Taxes on Rich, Lower Deficits
The proposed tax increases would apply to the top 0.01% of households.
Mar 29th, 2022
I Stock 115217475
Which Way to Grow: U.S. Oil Supply Likely To Increase
Here's a look at private and public companies and key regions poised to grow.
Mar 21st, 2022
I Stock 1205863144
U.S. February Construction Input Prices Rose 2.6%
“It will get worse before it gets better," Associated Builders and Contractors' chief economist said.
Mar 17th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Starts Inflation Defense with Key Rate Hike, More to Follow
The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession.
Mar 17th, 2022
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on March 14, 2022, with a billboard for medical services in the background.
Fears Grow of Persistent Inflation Becoming New Normal
The worrying signs are growing as gasoline costs hit records on the back of surging oil prices.
Mar 17th, 2022
In this June 15, 2021 photo, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, MA.
February U.S. Producer Prices Jumped 10% from a Year Earlier
Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.
Mar 15th, 2022
I Stock 1144171211 1 5eb9784641435 5ffc71159958f 60994b52529e0
AMT: Machine Tooling Orders Had Strongest January on Record
Orders dipped notably from December's record-high, but were up 33% year-over-year.
Mar 14th, 2022
A police car is parked in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, on March 4, 2022.
Some Western Companies Keeping Ties to Russia ... for Now
It's a business calculation that involves weighing a variety of factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
Manufacturing
The State of the Equipment Manufacturing Industry
An industry group is calling for bipartisan policies for growth.
Mar 8th, 2022
Fasteners Adfgasfdn 5ed9597884963
Fastener Distributor Index Shows Solid Rebound Despite Worse Optimism
Sales saw a considerable jump in February, but continued strains on labor and pricing have distributors still concerned about the next six months.
Mar 7th, 2022
A delivery courier rides past a large video screen at a shopping mall showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking during the opening session of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
China Cuts Economic Growth Goal
Surging energy costs add to pressure from anti-coronavirus controls and a crackdown on debt in China's vast real estate industry.
Mar 7th, 2022