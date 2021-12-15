October Business Inventories/Sales Ratio Down 8% From 2020

Distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments in the month were up 2.1% from September.

Dec 15th, 2021
U.S. Census Bureau
I Stock 1138429558 (1)
iStock

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following new manufacturing and trade statistics for October 2021:

1a

Sales

The combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for October, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,709.1 billion, up 2.1 percent (±0.2 percent) from September 2021 and was up 16.7 percent (±0.7 percent) from October 2020

Inventories

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for October, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,127.5 billion, up 1.2 percent (±0.1 percent) from September 2021 and were up 7.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from October 2020.

Inventories/Sales Ratio

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of October was 1.24. The October 2020 ratio was 1.35.


More in Economy
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
I Stock 1283514385
October Wholesale Inventories Grew 2.3% from September
They were up 22.2% year-over-year.
Dec 10th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (3)
U.S. Manufacturers' Q3 Profits Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year, Narrow Sequential Improvement
Profits grew just over 2% from Q2.
Dec 10th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday, Dec. 3, report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.
U.S. Business Advertise Near-Record 11 Million Open Jobs
Job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades.
Dec 8th, 2021
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf 606f587705ef7
Fastener Distributor Index Improves as Concerns Shift Toward Labor
While the FDI trended positive for a second straight month, its six-month outlook continued to slide amid supply chain and labor issues.
Dec 6th, 2021
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation
Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.
Dec 6th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 859021152
Active U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Up 70% From a Year Ago
Twenty-one rigs were added during November in the US, with 19 of them drilling in the Permian.
Dec 2nd, 2021
A container ship is docked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
Fed Says Supply Chain Issues Boosting Inflation
Some of the Fed's business contacts are uncertain of when the problems presented by supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages might begin to ease.
Dec 2nd, 2021
I Stock 541116798
October Construction Spending Up 0.2% from September
It was up almost 9% year-over-year.
Dec 1st, 2021
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
U.S. Manufacturing Grew Faster in November
Many companies said they are still struggling to hire despite modest progress over the past three months.
Dec 1st, 2021
I Stock 502178838 5f9040b428638 602d75566d300
September Cutting Tool Orders Decelerate, but Still Up 11% From 2020
Shipments still remain below their 2019 levels.
Dec 1st, 2021