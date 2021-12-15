October Business Inventories/Sales Ratio Down 8% From 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following new manufacturing and trade statistics for October 2021:





Sales

The combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for October, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,709.1 billion, up 2.1 percent (±0.2 percent) from September 2021 and was up 16.7 percent (±0.7 percent) from October 2020

Inventories

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for October, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,127.5 billion, up 1.2 percent (±0.1 percent) from September 2021 and were up 7.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from October 2020.

Inventories/Sales Ratio

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of October was 1.24. The October 2020 ratio was 1.35.



