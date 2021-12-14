Wholesale Inflation Up Record 9.6% Over Past Year

The inflation mark surpassed the 12-month records of 8.6% set in both September and October.

Dec 14th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.

The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set in both September and October. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010.

Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.8% in November with core prices were up 9.5% over the past 12 months.

The increase in wholesale prices was widespread, led by a 1.2% increase in the cost of goods and a 0.7% rise in the price of services.

In the goods category, the price of iron and steel scrap rose 10.7% while the price for gasoline, jet fuel and industrial chemicals all moved higher. In the food category, the price of fresh fruits and vegetables rose while the price of chickens fell.

The surge in wholesale prices followed news Friday that consumer prices shot up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years, as the price of energy, food and many other items shot up.

The Federal Reserve, holding its last meeting of the year this week, is expected to announce Wednesday that it will accelerate the pace at which it reduces its monthly bond purchases, preparing the way to begin raising its key benchmark interest rate, possibly by mid-2022 as it seeks to demonstrate its resolve to bring inflation under control.

Mahir Rasheed, a senior economist at Oxford Economics, said he expected wholesale price pressures will peak in the current quarter but he cautioned that this forecast may turn out to be too optimistic given snarled supply chains.

“Persistent supply headwinds will keep input and transportation costs sticky and only allow for a gradual moderation in price pressures,” he said in a research not.

More in Economy
10 Popular Financial KPIs
Sponsored
10 Popular Financial KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 financial KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Financial KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday, Dec. 3, report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.
U.S. Business Advertise Near-Record 11 Million Open Jobs
Job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades.
Dec 8th, 2021
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf 606f587705ef7
Fastener Distributor Index Improves as Concerns Shift Toward Labor
While the FDI trended positive for a second straight month, its six-month outlook continued to slide amid supply chain and labor issues.
Dec 6th, 2021
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation
Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.
Dec 6th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 859021152
Active U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Up 70% From a Year Ago
Twenty-one rigs were added during November in the US, with 19 of them drilling in the Permian.
Dec 2nd, 2021
A container ship is docked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
Fed Says Supply Chain Issues Boosting Inflation
Some of the Fed's business contacts are uncertain of when the problems presented by supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages might begin to ease.
Dec 2nd, 2021
I Stock 541116798
October Construction Spending Up 0.2% from September
It was up almost 9% year-over-year.
Dec 1st, 2021
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in CA on Oct. 1, 2021.
U.S. Manufacturing Grew Faster in November
Many companies said they are still struggling to hire despite modest progress over the past three months.
Dec 1st, 2021
I Stock 502178838 5f9040b428638 602d75566d300
September Cutting Tool Orders Decelerate, but Still Up 11% From 2020
Shipments still remain below their 2019 levels.
Dec 1st, 2021
I Stock 1007301260
EU to Unveil Massive Infrastructure Plan Wednesday
The program is expected to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.
Nov 30th, 2021
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker cleans a piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 23, 2021. China's manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
China Manufacturing Improves as Power Shortages Ease
But the recovery faces uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus’s omicron variant.
Nov 30th, 2021