U.S. Manufacturers' Q3 Profits Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year, Narrow Sequential Improvement

Profits grew just over 2% from Q2.

Dec 10th, 2021
U.S. Census Bureau
On Dec. 7, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the following seasonally adjusted quarterly after tax profits for manufacturing industries statistics for Third Quarter 2021:

After-Tax Profits and Sales, Third Quarter 2021 – Seasonally-Adjusted Manufacturing Corporations

U.S. manufacturing corporations' seasonally-adjusted after-tax profits in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $254.6 billion, up $5.2 (±1.0) billion from the after-tax profits of $249.4 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, and up $118.4 (±2.5) billion from the after-tax profits of $136.2 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Seasonally-adjusted sales for the quarter totaled $1,821.3 billion, up $38.4 (±11.7) billion from the $1,782.9 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, and up $297.5 (±33.5) billion from the $1,523.8 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

Nondurable Goods Manufacturers

Nondurable goods manufacturers' seasonally-adjusted after-tax profits in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $107.9 billion, down $1.8 (±0.3) billion from the after-tax profits of $109.8 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, but up $66.5 (±1.1) billion from the after-tax profits of $41.4 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Seasonally-adjusted sales for the quarter totaled $918.5 billion, up $54.1 (±6.1) billion from the $864.4 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, and up $219.0 (±15.4) billion from the $699.5 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

Durable Goods Manufacturers

Durable goods manufacturers' seasonally-adjusted after-tax profits in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $146.7 billion, up $7.1 (±0.7) billion from the after-tax profits of $139.6 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, and up $51.8 (±1.5) billion from the after-tax profits of $94.8 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Seasonally-adjusted sales for the quarter totaled $902.9 billion, down $15.7 (±6.0) billion from the $918.5 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, but up $78.5 (±18.6) billion from the $824.3 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

Wholesale Trade Corporations

Wholesale trade corporations' seasonally-adjusted sales for the quarter totaled $865.6 billion, up $19.3 (±10.9) billion from the $846.3 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021, and up $161.0 (±12.3) billion from the $704.6 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.    

