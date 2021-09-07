Fastener Distributor Index Hits 10-Month Low, Though Outlook Improves

Survey respondents again pointed to supply chain havoc and labor constraints as their key concerns.

Sep 7th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fasteners Adfgasfdn 5ff8b051be1f5

FCH Sourcing Network reported its monthly Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) for the month of August on Tuesday, and the figures were a bit of a conundrum.

After a robust late winter, the FDI sunk 4.2 percentage points to a mark of 55.4 — its lowest reading since October 2020's 54.5.

Meanwhile, the index's Forward-Looking-Indicator (FLI) — an average of distributor respondents' expectations for future fastener market conditions — jumped 7.7 points in August to a mark of 73.0 one month after falling to its lowest mark in nine months (November 2020, 63.2).

The latest figures suggest that fastener distributors, as a whole, have experienced a weaker summer after a strong first five months of the year, but foresee better market conditions in the not-too-distant future.

Any index reading above 50.0 indicates market expansion, which means the latest survey of North American fastener distributors indicates the fastener market expanded again in August, but at a slower rate than in July. The FDI has been in expansion territory each month since September 2020.

For context, the FDI bottomed out at 40.0 in April 2020 amid the worst of the pandemic's business impacts on fastener suppliers. It returned to expansion territory (anything above 50.0) in September 2020 and has been in solid expansion territory since the start of this past Winter.

The increase in the FLI snapped four straight months of deceleration after peaking at 78.5 in March. Its considerable one-month increase comes despite continued concern supply chain and pricing issues. The FLI has been at least in the 60s each month beginning with September 2020.

"Commentary pointed to a strong supply-demand imbalance, labor shortages, accelerating pricing, and overseas supply chain difficulties.," commented R.W. Baird analyst David J. Manthey, CFA, about the latest FDI readings. "Net, the FDI suggests August market conditions moderated some from July, although once again due more to  labor/supply chain challenges than demand."

Of the FDI’s factoring indices, respondent inventories saw the biggest month-to-month change, by far, with a 16.7-point decline from July to a mark of 36.5. That followed a 19.3-point jump from June to August, suggesting considerable volatility. Customer inventories fell 10.0 points to 7.7; Sales fell 7.7 points to 66.7; Employment fell 7.5 points to 53.8; and Year-to-Year pricing dipped 2.2 points to 96.2. As far as gains, Supplier Deliveries increased 3.3 points to 90.4; and Month-to-Month Pricing increased 3.3 points to 90.4.

Manthey noted that FDI survey commentary continued to focus on key themes of supply chain havoc and labor shortages.

Here’s a sample of anonymous distributor comments:

  • “Continued supply chain challenges due to port/rail congestion, raw material availability. Labor remains scarce.”
  • “Overseas supply chain delays continue to be a big problem.”
  • “In my 30+ years in the business I don't think I have ever  had such a difficult time meeting demand.”
  • “With delay in imported material and computer chips our sales are down by as much as 15% and doesn't look like it is going to improve anytime soon.”

See the full August FDI table below:


More in Economy
1005mmtn
Manufacturer Raises Wages to Compete for Employees
As manufacturers compete for help, companies are getting aggressive.
Aug 30th, 2021
Facade on the Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC.
Fed to Dial Back Ultra-Low Interest Rates Later This Year
However, the beginning of tapering does not signal any plan to start raising the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate.
Aug 27th, 2021
Cutting Tools
June Cutting Tool Orders Up 7.1% From May, 20.5% YoY
The 12-month moving average improvement is in a healthy range.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell at a Senate hearing, July 15, 2021.
Fed Chairman: No Returning to Pre-Pandemic Economy
The pandemic, he said, appears certain to permanently "change the nature of work and the way work gets done."
Aug 18th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
U.S. Factory Output Accelerates to 4-Month High
It reflected a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems.
Aug 17th, 2021
Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15.
Official: Virus, Floods Likely to Slow China's Economic Growth
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half.
Aug 16th, 2021
Meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Roslyn, PA on June 15.
July Wholesale Prices Rise 1% for Second-Straight Month
Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%
Aug 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks as he receives a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2021.
White House Sounds Alarm on Energy Prices
Officials called on OPEC to move faster to restore the global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels.
Aug 11th, 2021
Mfg Tech 5ffc70ef7c908
June Manufacturing Technology Orders Topped Pre-Pandemic Level
AMT said June orders were up 49% year-over-year and grew 9% from May.
Aug 9th, 2021
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf 606f587705ef7
Survey: Fastener Distributors' Business Accelerated in July, But Outlook Cooled
Distributor respondents cited strong sales, but concerns over logistics backlogs and highly-elevated pricing.
Aug 4th, 2021
I Stock 1205863144 5ff3598bb703e
June NonRes Construction Spending Down Nearly 1%
Since achieving an all-time high in January 2020, nonresidential construction spending is down 12%.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021