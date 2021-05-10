March Metalworking Machinery Orders Accelerate 16% From February

Orders surged nearly 42 percent year-over-year compared to a downtrodden March 2020.

May 10th, 2021
Association for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 1144171211 1 5eb9784641435 5ffc71159958f
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders totaled $437.9 million, an increase of 16.1 percent over February 2021 and an increase of 41.6 percent over March 2020, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). Total orders for 2021 reached $1.1 billion, almost one-third above the total orders in the first quarter of 2020.

“It is noteworthy that total orders in the first quarter were significantly higher than total orders in Q1 2020, given the strength of the first three months of 2020, when the pandemic had not yet affected the industry,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “And while these are certainly impressive numbers, they should have been even higher when looking at Oxford Economics’ prediction that U.S. GDP could have been 9.2 percent had inventories been at their normal levels versus the 6.4% actually achieved for Q1 2021. The good news is they predict that Q2 2021 growth will likely be upwards of 12 percent.”

“Drilling into sectors, agricultural, construction, and mining machinery orders more than doubled from last month; and recreational equipment, including boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, were all very strong. Two notable industries which saw declines over February 2021 were automotive and aerospace, two sectors which typically drive manufacturing growth, highlighting just how strong orders from other sectors were in March.”

Asdfg


The USMTO Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. This report, compiled by AMT, provides regional and national U.S. orders data of domestic and imported machine tools and related equipment. Analysis of manufacturing technology orders provides a reliable leading economic indicator as manufacturing industries invest in capital metalworking equipment to increase capacity and improve productivity.

The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

More in Economy
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold, and in order to get through this crisis, distributors must take decisive action. This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions distributors need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
A videographer captures a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at work before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on April 28 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Supply Chain Issues Slow April U.S. Manufacturing Growth
ISM's April manufacturing PMI fell four percentage points from March.
May 3rd, 2021
In this March 22 photo, a construction worker is reflected in a wall mirror at Polar Park, Worcester Red Sox's Triple-A baseball stadium, in Worcester, Mass., where preparations are ongoing for the club's opening day in May.
March US Construction Spending Up Less Than Expected
It was far below the strong jump economists expected, though year-to-date spending is still up a healthy clip from a year earlier.
May 3rd, 2021
Workers put together electronic gears at a factory in Zhangye in northwestern China's Gansu Province on April 17, 2021. Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
China Manufacturing Growth May Be Slowing
Two surveys show manufacturing is still expanding but at a slower pace.
Apr 30th, 2021
People wait in line, resumes in hand, while waiting to apply for jobs during an outdoor hiring event for the Circa resort and casino on April 27 in Las Vegas.
US Economy Grew at Brisk 6.4% Rate in Q1
Growth in the current April-June period is expected to be faster still, potentially reaching a 10% annual pace or more.
Apr 29th, 2021
Boxes of Kleenex tissues in a pharmacy in New York, April 19, 2021.
Companies Sound Alarm Over Commodity Price Hikes
A wide range of everyday products is about to get more expensive.
Apr 29th, 2021
U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month in April, hitting the highest level in more than a year.
U.S. Consumer Confidence Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
The index advanced to its strongest reading since February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the United States.
Apr 28th, 2021
In this Oct. 29, 2020 photo, worker Javad Memarzadeh of Needham, MA dusts washers on a display at a Home Depot location in Boston.
March Durable Goods Orders Rebound 0.5%
It was the tenth gain in the past 11 months and followed a 0.9% decline in February.
Apr 26th, 2021
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations.
Beijing: US 'Too Negative' Toward China
A top diplomat says cooperation could be critically important in combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.
Apr 19th, 2021
Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant, Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.4% as Weather Warms
Output climbed at factories and mines while utilities saw a record plunge.
Apr 15th, 2021
Beige Ap21104692223961
Fed Survey: Stimulus, Vaccines Helping Economy Rebound
The beige book report said that manufacturing activity continued to expand, with half of Fed districts reporting robust manufacturing growth.
Apr 15th, 2021
I Stock 601027182 5f0c6a7634841
February Metalworking Machinery Orders Surge 34% From a Year Earlier
AMT said there was a surprising uptick in February orders from the oil and gas industry despite the weather-related turmoil.
Apr 12th, 2021