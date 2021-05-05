Fastener Distributor Index Slows Considerably in April; Outlook Remains High

Sales eased from sky-high levels in March to still strong performance last month, while supply chain and freight concerns persist.

May 5th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fastenersdfasdf
iStock

FCH Sourcing Network's Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) posted two of its best months ever in February and March, but April showed signs of market normalizing as the index posted a considerable overall decline despite an outlook that is still near a record-level.

The April FDI checked in at 58.7 — down 7.3 percentage points from March. While a notable one-month decline, it still indicates a healthy overall market for fastener distributors and is significantly better than the sub-50s seen during much of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the Institue for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), any FDI reading above 50.0 indicates expansion, while anything below that indicates contraction. April's reading was the fifth-straight month with a reading of at least 57.7. 

For context, the FDI bottomed out at 40.0 in April 2020 amid the worst of the pandemic's business impacts on fastener suppliers. It returned to expansion territory (anything above 50.0) in September and has been in solid expansion territory since the start of this past Winter.

The overall March to April FDI decline followed a four-point decline in the PMI, which fell from 64.7 in March to 60.7 in April.

While the FDI had a notable decline, its Forward-Looking-Indicator — an average of distributor respondents' expectations for future fastener market conditions — remained near a record-level at 76.7, down 1.8 points from March. It shows that FDI survey respondents — comprised of North American fastener distributors — expect business conditions to remain favorable for at least the next six months. This comes despite continued concern over supply chain and pricing issues. The FLI has been in the 60s each month beginning with September 2020.

"The April seasonally-adjusted Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) 58.7 showed market conditions cooled off from the frenetic pace seen in February and March as supply chain constraints inhibited growth," commented R.W. Baird analyst David J. Manthey, CFA, about the latest FDI. "Respondent commentary indicates underlying demand remains strong but servicing all demand is becoming increasingly challenging given intense supply chain/freight difficulties. Net, supply and freight remain bigger issues than demand in the fastener industry currently."

Of the FDI's factoring indices, sales was by far the biggest driver for the overall decline, falling from a breakneck mark of 90.6 in March down to a still-strong 65.2 in April. Other sizable movers included customer inventories falling from 11.8 to 11.1 and supplier deliveries increasing from 87.5 to 93.1.

See the full April FDI table below:

Arsgasf

More in Economy
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
Mar 19th, 2021
Boxes of Kleenex tissues in a pharmacy in New York, April 19, 2021.
Companies Sound Alarm Over Commodity Price Hikes
A wide range of everyday products is about to get more expensive.
Apr 29th, 2021
U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month in April, hitting the highest level in more than a year.
U.S. Consumer Confidence Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
The index advanced to its strongest reading since February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the United States.
Apr 28th, 2021
In this Oct. 29, 2020 photo, worker Javad Memarzadeh of Needham, MA dusts washers on a display at a Home Depot location in Boston.
March Durable Goods Orders Rebound 0.5%
It was the tenth gain in the past 11 months and followed a 0.9% decline in February.
Apr 26th, 2021
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations.
Beijing: US 'Too Negative' Toward China
A top diplomat says cooperation could be critically important in combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.
Apr 19th, 2021
Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant, Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.4% as Weather Warms
Output climbed at factories and mines while utilities saw a record plunge.
Apr 15th, 2021
Beige Ap21104692223961
Fed Survey: Stimulus, Vaccines Helping Economy Rebound
The beige book report said that manufacturing activity continued to expand, with half of Fed districts reporting robust manufacturing growth.
Apr 15th, 2021
I Stock 601027182 5f0c6a7634841
February Metalworking Machinery Orders Surge 34% From a Year Earlier
AMT said there was a surprising uptick in February orders from the oil and gas industry despite the weather-related turmoil.
Apr 12th, 2021
Id Survey Image
LAST CHANCE: ID's 2021 Survey of Operations Closes Monday
As one of ID's most anticipated annual features, our Survey of Distributor Operations is open through Monday. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of six $10 gift cards.
Apr 9th, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell on Thursday, April 8, 2021 said the U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, though he cautioned not all will immediately benefit.
Fed: Recovery Is Coming, but Economy 'Different'
Jerome Powell said some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic.
Apr 8th, 2021
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf
Fastener Distributor Index Holds Steady as Outlook Sets Another Record
Despite considerable supply chain and pricing challenges, distributors' six-month business outlook improved even further.
Apr 8th, 2021
President Joe Biden during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, April 7, 2021.
Biden Open to Compromise on Infrastructure, but Not Inaction
The president suggested America's position in the world required aggressive action to serve a computerized age.
Apr 8th, 2021