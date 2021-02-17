US Cutting Tool Consumption Sunk 22% in 2020

Orders picked up steadily after bottoming out at down 36 percent year-over-year in May, but still have a long way to go to comparative breakeven.

Feb 17th, 2021
US Cutting Tool InstituteAssociation for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 502178838 5f9040b428638
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — December 2020 US cutting tool consumption totaled $157.3 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 4 percent from November's $151.3 million and down 16 percent when compared with the $187.2 million reported for December 2019. With a year-to-date total of $1.9 billion, 2020 was down 22.2 percent when compared with December 2019.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

Screen Shot 2021 02 16 At 4 56 38 Pm

According to Bret Tayne, President of USCTI, “The most recent data from cutting tool manufacturers support and extend the modest recovery we experienced in the last four months of 2020, despite weaker reports for the month of November. The recovery is uneven, to be sure. Some sectors of the cutting tool user base may not recover for an extended period of time, but the overall market data is improving.”

“Let’s face it, 2020 has had a dark cloud hanging over it where we are now looking for any semblance of good news. While the year finishing with a decline of 22.2% appears devastating, the silver lining is that December’s monthly result compared to same month prior year was the best since March 2020. While we have all experienced a dramatic decline in business, it appears as though we have turned the proverbial corner and the coming first quarter tends to be strong in our industry. If automotive supply can keep continuity, this improvement should continue,” commented Tom Haag, President at Kyocera SGS Precision Tool.

Screen Shot 2021 02 16 At 4 53 17 Pm

More in Economy
The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a crypto currency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store on Feb. 9 in Salem, NH.
Bitcoin Unit Cost Hits $50,000 for First Time
The same Bitcoin just one year ago would have cost you $10,000.
Feb 16th, 2021
In this Feb. 6, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past a 'Now Hiring' sign displayed at a CD One Price Cleaners in Schaumburg, Ill. In a stark sign of the economic inequality that has marked the pandemic recession and recovery, Americans as a whole are now earning the same amount of wages and salaries that they did before the pandemic struck, even with nearly 9 million fewer people at work.
US Salaries Recover Even as Jobs Haven't
This underscores how disproportionately job losses have afflicted workers in lower-income occupations.
Feb 16th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. From left, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Biden Hopes Infrastructure Can Bridge Partisan Divide
Both the Obama and Trump administrations famously promised to invest in infrastructure, only never fully to deliver.
Feb 12th, 2021
Warehousesdg 5ea098e26d90a
Pandemic Revenue Index Jumps to Double-Digit Growth
Feb. 1-5 was one of the best non-holiday-impacted weeks since the PRI started nearly a year ago.
Feb 11th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2021.
Biden Treads Carefully Around Trump's Combative Trade Policy
Biden’s team has promised a platform that will support U.S. workers.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ecology Concept Hand Holding Light Bulb Against Nature On Green Leaf With Icons Energy Sources For Renewable, Sustainable Development, Save Energy 1158790704 1237x850
A Business Case for the Circular Economy
Besides reducing their strain on the environment, there are some major business benefits for manufacturing companies taking a circular approach.
Feb 9th, 2021
I Stock 1199458919 5ede5563a5848
Metal Cutting Machinery Orders Ended 2020 on Strong Note
December US orders surged 40 percent from November, cutting the year-to-date deficit to less than 15 percent compared to 2019.
Feb 8th, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Yellen: Biden's Plan Could Restore Full Employment by 2022
She said the urgent need now is to deal with the problems raised by the pandemic-induced recession.
Feb 8th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 2, 2021.
Senate OKs Fast-Track of COVID Aid
The push for additional stimulus comes amid new signs of a weakening economy.
Feb 5th, 2021
A Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Deficit Rises to 12-Year High
The gap between what the U.S. sells and buys from abroad rose 17.7% last year to $679 billion.
Feb 5th, 2021
Fastener I Stock 5f5791b6c95a1
Fastener Distributor Index Opens 2021 Lower, But Still Strong
Nearly every survey respondent comment touched on logistics and transportation issues, with freight apparently a major factor driving pricing higher for many.
Feb 4th, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
US Productivity Fell Sharply in Q4, Labor Costs Rose
The economic roller coaster created by the pandemic continues.
Feb 4th, 2021