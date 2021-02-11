Pandemic Revenue Index Jumps to Double-Digit Growth

Feb. 1-5 was one of the best non-holiday-impacted weeks since the PRI started nearly a year ago.

Feb 11th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Warehousesdg 5ea098e26d90a
iStock

When Indian River Consulting Group's Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index showed year-over-year growth near 20 percent in the three weeks spanning Christmas and New Year's, the expectation was that those weeks were likely considerably skewed by the timing of the holidays on business. That turned out to be correct, as the following three weeks reverted back to the mid-single-digit growth that the index had seen for most of the previous three months.

However, major growth in the newest PRI appears promising, as it showed one of the best non-holiday-impacted weeks since IRCG began the index nearly a year ago.

For the week of Feb. 2-5, the PRI checked in at +14.1, meaning that for the 13 distributors surveyed, their year-over-year sales were up by 14.1 percent on average. It followed readings of +6.4, +3.9 and +4.6 percent in the prior three weeks, respectively. The PRI — aimed to provide a weekly snapshot of how industrial distributors' sales have fared during the pandemic compared to a year earlier — has now been in growth territory for 12 consecutive weeks. 

Of the newest PRI's 13 distributors surveyed, 11 reported year-over-year increases, ranging from mid-single digits to above 50 percent, while two companies reported declines.

IRCG would like to increase the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the weekly percent change in year-over-year sales, unadjusted for holiday impacts:

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index Feb 01 05 2021

More in Economy
A Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Deficit Rises to 12-Year High
The gap between what the U.S. sells and buys from abroad rose 17.7% last year to $679 billion.
Feb 5th, 2021
Fastener I Stock 5f5791b6c95a1
Fastener Distributor Index Opens 2021 Lower, But Still Strong
Nearly every survey respondent comment touched on logistics and transportation issues, with freight apparently a major factor driving pricing higher for many.
Feb 4th, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
US Productivity Fell Sharply in Q4, Labor Costs Rose
The economic roller coaster created by the pandemic continues.
Feb 4th, 2021
Warehouse 14
Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index Shows Solid Acceleration
One respondent noted that commodity prices have been on a strong upswing over the last few months, which has provided some inflationary lift.
Feb 3rd, 2021
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office with, from left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Feb. 1, 2021.
Democrats Push On with $1.9T Rescue Plan
They hope to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
Feb 3rd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, workers toil on new homes under construction in a development near Chatfield State Park in Littleton, CO.
Home Building Leads 1% Gain in US Construction Spending
The increase followed a 1.1 percent gain in November.
Feb 1st, 2021
Spendingtn
Report: The Factors Driving Industrial Spend in 2021
A growth rate of 7.8 percent in capital spending is projected.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 1175296840
Slight January Slowdown for US Factories
The latest manufacturing PMI was 2 percentage points lower than December's 28-month high.
Feb 1st, 2021
Workers move boxes of computers on a street in Wuhan, China, Jan. 16, 2021.
China Manufacturing Growth Weakens in January
The report suggests a leveling off after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Feb 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Jan. 27, 2021.
Democrats to 'Act Big' on $1.9T Aid
Congressional Democrats and the White House rejected a Republican pitch to split the plan into smaller measures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Warehouse Widea
Distributor Pandemic Index Holds in Low Growth
The two newest indexes indicate that the three straight weeks of high readings between late December and early January were largely holiday-driven.
Jan 28th, 2021
People check in at a food bank held at Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, Dec. 17, 2020.
US Economy Shrank 3.5% in 2020
The decline was the largest in 74 years.
Jan 28th, 2021