Monthly Machining Unit Orders Dip, but Value Has Long-Awaited YoY Rise

The number of November orders fell 12.8 percent from October, but their value was up year-over-year for the first time since January 2019.

Jan 11th, 2021
Association for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 1144171211 1 5eb9784641435
iStock

US manufacturing technology orders totaled $330.3 million in November 2020, a decrease of 13.3 percent from October, but an increase of 1.4 percent from November 2019, the first positive year-over-year change since January 2019, according to the latest US Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). Year-to-date orders totaled $3.39 billion, a decrease of 18.7 percent from the first 11 months of 2019.

Screen Shot 2021 01 10 At 7 59 43 PmAssociation for Manufacturing Technology

“Given the dire predictions about economic contraction in the manufacturing sector at the beginning of the pandemic, an 18.7 percent contraction in growth year-to-date, with only one month to go, makes clear that the sector did not fare as poorly as originally predicted,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “The share of total orders from job shops increased in November. This could be due to larger manufacturers and OEMs delaying investments in capital equipment until 2021 when they can expense these investments against expected higher tax rates.” 

“Despite overall positive momentum in the past several months, December is not expected to be quite as strong as November for several reasons. Many facilities closed earlier or for longer than usual for the holidays because of supply-chain related delays, COVID-related staff shortages, and to regroup for 2021 after an overall challenging year.” 

“Orders in January are expected to pick up again but will likely experience inconsistent growth as increased economic demand is hampered by disruptions in workforce due to quarantines and restrictions, imported components supply chain issues, and overloaded rigging and freight providers. As we move forward in 2021, disruptions will become less severe and order levels will more closely resemble 2019 activity.”

Screen Shot 2021 01 10 At 7 58 51 Pm

Screen Shot 2021 01 10 At 8 00 39 Pm

More in Economy
Industrial Production I Stock 1169155411
US Factories Grow at Fastest Pace Since Mid-2018
The December activity gauge was up 3.2 percentage points from November.
Jan 5th, 2021
I Stock 1205863144
November US Construction Spending Up Solid 0.9%
The November gain followed a bigger 1.6% rise in October and left construction spending up 4.4% through the first 11 months of 2020 year-over-year.
Jan 4th, 2021
Travelers head through the south security checkpoint check in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 10 in Denver.
How Different Business Sectors Fared During a Pandemic-Stricken 2020
Here's a look at those businesses that benefitted from the pandemic and those that faltered.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Warehouse Asdfas
Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index Shrinks Further to Just Above Breakeven
Though it was a second-straight deceleration week, it was the fifth-straight positive reading.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Dusk falls over the Capitol.
$900B COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
Dec 22nd, 2020
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is seen at the U.S. Capitol at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID relief Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington.
Congress Seals Agreement on $900B COVID Relief Bill
The relief package would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.
Dec 21st, 2020
Cutting Tools
Despite Solid October Gain, US Cutting Tool Orders Still Down 22% YoY
The president of the US Cutting Tool Institute said October's results show that "at least the bleeding has stopped."
Dec 18th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Raises 2021 Outlook
The association's Q3 sales index halved the year-over-year severity of decline from Q2.
Dec 17th, 2020
This Feb. 5, 2018 photo shows the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Until 'Substantial' Economic Progress
The Fed also reiterated that it expects to keep its short-term benchmark interest rate near zero through at least 2023.
Dec 16th, 2020
Warehouse I8wgbd
Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index Regresses to Modest Growth
Though down considerably from the week before, the newest reading was the fourth-straight with at least 2.9 percent year-over-year growth.
Dec 16th, 2020
I Stock 1079938578 (1)
Auto Plants Lead 0.4% Rise in Nov. Industrial Production
Even with gains in recent months, industrial output is still about 5% below its pre-pandemic level.
Dec 15th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 2.
Fed to Mull Options for Aiding US Economy
The Fed could announce steps to try to offset the pandemic's increasing drag on growth. Or it could choose to mostly watch and wait, for now.
Dec 14th, 2020