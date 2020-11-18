Distributor Pandemic Index Continues Up-and-Down Pattern With Modest Contraction

The index followed one of its best weeks since the pandemic started with a return to the negative.

Nov 18th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehouse I8wgbd
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

Despite consistent gains in other economic indicators in the manufacturing space, Indian River Consulting Group's weekly Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index (PRI) continues to flip between solid gains and modest losses, with the latest reading dropping into the negative.

For the selling week of Nov. 9-13, the PRI showed a decrease of 2.2 percent, meaning that for the 12 distributors surveyed, their average sales were down 2.2 percent year-over-year. It followed one of the PRI's best readings since the pandemic began — +8.6 percent — just one week earlier, and readings of -0.4, +6.8, +2.6 and -0.4 in the four weeks prior.

In the latest index, four distributor respondents reported increases, while the eight decreases ranged from -3 to -31 percent.

"It will be interesting to see how the index may change over the upcoming weeks as new lockdown orders are beginning to be put in place," commented Mike Emerson, IRCG partner.

IRCG aims for the PRI to show a snapshot of how industrial distributors' sales have fared during the pandemic compared to a year earlier.

IRCG would like to increase the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to IRCG partner Mike Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, unadjusted for additional selling days for the week of July 4 and Labor Day:

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index Nov 09 Nov 13 2020

More in Economy
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2020.
Central Bankers Say Economy Needs Help Despite Vaccine News
The chairman of the Federal Reserve said Congress "may need to do more."
Nov 13th, 2020
Fastenersdfasdf
Fastener Distributor Index Grows on Gains in Sales, Employment, Deliveries
The FDI's metric for measuring six-month market outlook surged to its highest mark since January 2018.
Nov 9th, 2020
I Stock 1006017064 (2)
US Metalworking Orders Jump Month-to-Month; Still Well Below 2019
Metal cutting, forming and fabricating orders had a large jump from August but is still pacing weak year-over-year.
Nov 9th, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives for mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, Wilmington, Del., Nov. 8, 2020.
For Biden, How to Help Mangled Economy Is Next Obstacle
He is expected to aid workers, businesses and local governments — likely without enough partners in Congress.
Nov 9th, 2020
Storefront window in the Newbury Street shopping district, Boston, Sept. 15, 2020.
Hiring Holds, but Signs of Caution as Virus Worsens
The nation still has 10.1 million fewer jobs than it did before the viral outbreak intensified in March.
Nov 9th, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2020.
Fed Signals Readiness to Do More for Economy as Virus Rages
The central bank again pledged to use its "full range of tools."
Nov 6th, 2020
Two women wait in line at a bakery in Antwerp, Belgium, Nov. 4, 2020.
EU Cuts 2021 Outlook as Virus Spreads
The bloc's executive commission said the economy wouldn’t reach pre-virus levels until 2023.
Nov 6th, 2020
Warehouse 54a
Distributor Pandemic Index Falls to Slightly Negative
It followed a recent new high for the index, even though seven of the 13 distributors surveyed reported a sales increase.
Nov 5th, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sept. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill.
Fed Confronts a Shaky US Economy that Likely Needs More Help
The economy and the job market have weakened again after initially strong bounce-backs from the pandemic-fueled recession.
Nov 5th, 2020
Workers at a home under construction along the waterfront in Gig Harbor, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020.
US Productivity Increases 4.9% in Third Quarter
The pace slowed from the previous quarter but remained higher than much of the past decade.
Nov 5th, 2020
I Stock 1165082589
Why the US Economy Needs More Aid from Washington
A financial services trade group expects the economy to shrink 2.5% this year.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended.
What to Expect if Biden Wins
Stop and reverse. Restore and expand.
Nov 2nd, 2020