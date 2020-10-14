Distributor Pandemic Index in Bumpy, But Mostly Steady Pattern

Overall, the index has essentially been flat since late July after a chaotic Spring.

Oct 14th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehousesdg
iStock

Indian River Consulting Group's weekly Distributor Pandemic Index — aimed to show a snapshot of how industrial distributors' sales have fared during the pandemic compared to a year earlier — appears to be in a new holding pattern that's bumpy, though mostly stable.

The newest PRI, covering the selling week of Oct. 5-Oct. 9, shows that IRCG's group of 13 distributors surveyed saw average sales that were down 0.4 percent year-over-year. That follows averages of +4.8 percent, -0.7 percent and +4.9 percent in the previous three weeks, respectively.

For context, the PRI held mostly in the negative mid-single digits for most of June and July before narrowing climbing back into the positive throughout August. The Labor Day holiday significantly skewed two straight weeks at the end of August and early September before the current four-week pattern that has alternated between gains near 5 percent and modest declines of less than 1 percent over the past four weeks.

Throwing out those two holiday-impacted weeks, the PRI has been essentially flat since late July.

In the newest PRI, nine of the 13 distributors surveyed reported decreases, with four of them being double digits. "Of the four companies that saw increases, the range was from less than 13 percent to 35 percent, so there is still a fair amount of variance among the participants," IRCG partner Mike Emerson noted.

IRCG would like to continue increasing the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to Emerson, at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, unadjusted for additional selling days for the week of July 4 and Labor Day:

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index Oct 05 09 2020 V2

More in Economy
A police car patrols in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
M&A Deals Resurgent After Pandemic Slowdown
With a clearer view of how the pandemic is impacting their business, once-hesitant companies are pulling the trigger.
Oct 8th, 2020
Id 19156 Img 9689e
Distributor Pandemic Index Bounces Back With Solid Gain
The return to solid growth indicates the prior week's dip into the negative was more of an aberration than a sign of volatility.
Oct 7th, 2020
Warehouse Fasteners Agsdf
Fastener Distributor Index Rebounds in September
It was a solid return to growth after contracting into the red in August, with respondents' six-month outlook now at its highest mark of the year.
Oct 6th, 2020
Banking district, Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020.
World Trade Forecast for Smaller Drop, Longer Recovery
Rising demand for health care goods and electronic equipment helped trade this summer.
Oct 6th, 2020
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Survey: Business Economists See Coronavirus as Biggest Risk
The recovery is expected to remain sluggish in coming months.
Oct 5th, 2020
In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded.
US Hiring Slows for 3rd Month in Sign of Struggling Economy
Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost — more than were shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.
Oct 2nd, 2020
A new home under construction is shown on Sept. 24 in Houston.
August Construction Spending Up 1.4%
The gain was double the 0.7% increase in July.
Oct 1st, 2020
Food Factory
September US Manufacturing PMI Dips 0.6% to 55.4
Among the six biggest industries, food, beverage & tobacco remains the best-performing sector, with fabricated metal and chemical products growing strongly.
Oct 1st, 2020
Warehouse
Distrib. Pandemic Index Shows Contracts to Modest Decline
Four of the 12 distributors surveyed had double-digit sales decreases, while five firms had gains ranging from 13 to 36 percent.
Oct 1st, 2020
Storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020.
Economy Plunges 31.4% in Spring, but Big Rebound Expected
Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter, shattering a 50-year-old record.
Sep 30th, 2020
File 20200917 22 146gko5
How & When Will We Know a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe, Effective?
What have human studies shown? And what side effects have been observed?
Sep 28th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020