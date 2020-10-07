Distributor Pandemic Index Bounces Back With Solid Gain

The return to solid growth indicates the prior week's dip into the negative was more of an aberration than a sign of volatility.

Oct 7th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Id 19156 Img 9689e
iStock

After posting its first non-holiday week negative reading since early August, Indian River Consulting Group's latest weekly Distributor Pandemic Index showed a solid rebound for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

The new PRI showed a reading of +4.8 percent, meaning that for that week, sales for the 13 distributors surveyed were up an average of 4.8 percent year-over-year. It followed a mark of -0.7 for the week of Sept. 21-25 and +4.9 for Sept. 14-18. IRCG partner Mike Emerson noted that "the eccentricities of the calendar are unlikely to be impacting the reported growth as both weeks in 2019 and 2020 included the last day of the month."

Seven of the 13 distributors reported increases, with five of them in double-digits and the highest of them at +32 percent. Of the four companies that saw decreases, their range was from less than -1 percent to -18 percent, showing continued considerable variance among the participants. The two other distributors reported flat sales.

Having gained one distributor participant last week, IRCG would like to continue increasing the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to Emerson, at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, unadjusted for additional selling days for the week of July 4 and Labor Day:

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index Sept 28 Oct 02 2020 V2

More in Economy
A new home under construction is shown on Sept. 24 in Houston.
August Construction Spending Up 1.4%
The gain was double the 0.7% increase in July.
Oct 1st, 2020
Food Factory
September US Manufacturing PMI Dips 0.6% to 55.4
Among the six biggest industries, food, beverage & tobacco remains the best-performing sector, with fabricated metal and chemical products growing strongly.
Oct 1st, 2020
Warehouse
Distrib. Pandemic Index Shows Contracts to Modest Decline
Four of the 12 distributors surveyed had double-digit sales decreases, while five firms had gains ranging from 13 to 36 percent.
Oct 1st, 2020
Storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020.
Economy Plunges 31.4% in Spring, but Big Rebound Expected
Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter, shattering a 50-year-old record.
Sep 30th, 2020
File 20200917 22 146gko5
How & When Will We Know a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe, Effective?
What have human studies shown? And what side effects have been observed?
Sep 28th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
Warehouse 12a
Distributor Pandemic Index Hits Highest Non-Holiday Growth Mark
It was the index's best growth week since the pandemic hit the US, and the best week since Feb. 24-28.
Sep 23rd, 2020
I Stock 672847562
AP Poll Shows Economic Views Stabilizing Ahead of Election
While only 40 percent of Americans describe the economy as good, that's a rebound from a lowpoint of 29 percent in April and May.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell: Many Small Companies Can Borrow Without Main Street
The central bank has faced criticism for not making the Main Street program easier to use for banks.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Warehouse
Distributor Pandemic Index Shows Daily Sales Up 9% YoY For Week of Sept. 7-11
Labor Day has severely skewed overall readings for the past two weeks, but average daily sales show continued gains.
Sep 18th, 2020
In this June 30 photo, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Signals Interest Rate to Remain Near Zero Through 2023
The rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users and businesses.
Sep 17th, 2020
I Stock 629033098
July US Cutting Tool Orders Down 31% Year-Over-Year
The chairman of the Association for Manufacturing Technology said, "It is clear that the climb to better sales volumes will be extended and bumpy.”
Sep 17th, 2020