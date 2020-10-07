Distributor Pandemic Index Bounces Back With Solid Gain

After posting its first non-holiday week negative reading since early August, Indian River Consulting Group's latest weekly Distributor Pandemic Index showed a solid rebound for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

The new PRI showed a reading of +4.8 percent, meaning that for that week, sales for the 13 distributors surveyed were up an average of 4.8 percent year-over-year. It followed a mark of -0.7 for the week of Sept. 21-25 and +4.9 for Sept. 14-18. IRCG partner Mike Emerson noted that "the eccentricities of the calendar are unlikely to be impacting the reported growth as both weeks in 2019 and 2020 included the last day of the month."

Seven of the 13 distributors reported increases, with five of them in double-digits and the highest of them at +32 percent. Of the four companies that saw decreases, their range was from less than -1 percent to -18 percent, showing continued considerable variance among the participants. The two other distributors reported flat sales.

Having gained one distributor participant last week, IRCG would like to continue increasing the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to Emerson, at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, unadjusted for additional selling days for the week of July 4 and Labor Day:



