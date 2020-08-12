June US Cutting Tool Consumption Up 10% From May

Though still down nearly 25 percent from a year earlier, the numbers are trending toward the positive.

Aug 12th, 2020
US Cutting Tool InstituteAssociation for Manufacturing Technology
Cutting Tools
iStock

June 2020 US cutting tool consumption totaled $150.6 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 10.1 percent from May's $136.8 million and down 24.6 percent when compared with the $199.7 million reported for June 2019. With a year-to-date total of $1 billion, 2020 is down 19.7 percent when compared with June 2019.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the US market for cutting tools.  

According to Bret Tayne, President of USCTI, “Consistent with recent reports on other industrial activity, the cutting tool industry rebounded somewhat in June. We still have a long way to go to return to activity levels that preceded the pandemic shutdown, but we appear to be headed in the right direction.”

Costikyan Jarvis, President of Jarvis Cutting Tools, added the following:

"The June figures of the Cutting Tool Market Report provide some hope that the worst of the contraction is behind us. With all the challenges that we faced, having a June number that is both a 10% improvement over May and a 5% improvement over April is a good sign. We should also take comfort that some of the initial July indicators show continued growth. The July PMI showed an expansion number of 54.2, the unemployment rate showed a further reduction, and the latest estimate of the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow is a 20.5% growth. 

In this recession, both automotive and commercial aerospace industries, the two largest users of cutting tools, stopped producing for many weeks. In previous recessions, production has never gone down to zero; the implications of this are not yet understood. These industries have supply chains that are international and complex, and it is unclear if their supply chains have fully recovered. In addition to a drop in demand, customers are also talking about seeing significant de-inventorying in the supply chain. It will take several more months for everyone to understand both the shape of the recovery and how these industries adjust to the post- COVID world."

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels. 

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

Related
I Stock 954770758
June Metalworking Orders Spike 56% from May
Aug 10th, 2020
More in Economy
Closer Look
Keough: The Importance of Small Business
Former ID editor Jack Keough explains how small businesses are responsible for most job creations in the US and account for half of all private-sector jobs.
Aug 10th, 2020
I Stock 1134908692
Canada to Impose $3.6B in Retaliatory Tariffs on US
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar.
Aug 7th, 2020
Layofftn
Second Wave of Coronavirus Layoffs Is Here
Nearly a third of those returning to work have been laid off a second time.
Aug 7th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Capitol Hill, Aug. 6, 2020.
Virus Aid Talks on Brink of Collapse
Negotiators face impasses over unemployment benefits and aid to states and local governments.
Aug 7th, 2020
I Stock 1262503783
Why $600 Is Still Important
Yes, most workers can collect more in coronavirus unemployment than they earn – but that doesn't mean Congress should cut the $600 supplement.
Aug 6th, 2020
People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims on July 9 in Midwest City, OK.
Evidence Signals Many Jobs Are Gone for Good
It's becoming evident that millions of Americans face the prospect of a permanent job loss.
Aug 5th, 2020
Fastener I Stock
Fastener Distrib. Index Slows Slight July Slowdown
The latest index was positively led by strong sales, distributor inventories and pricing, while hurt by employment and customer inventories.
Aug 5th, 2020
Trade Gap Ap
US Trade Deficit Falls 7.5%
Exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.
Aug 5th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia.
Construction Spending Falls for 4th Straight Month
Home building and nonresidential activity declined in both the private and government sectors.
Aug 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1058859950
PMI Shows Modest July Improvement for US Manufacturing
Following June's major jump, July was the third straight month of improvement after hitting a historic low in April.
Aug 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (2)
Q2 Wages, Benefits Grew at Slowest Pace in 3 Years
Employers shed 22 million jobs in March and April before rehiring about one-third of those workers in May and June.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 1209407554
US Economy Shrank at Record-Breaking Rate
Consumer spending collapsed as the pandemic froze travel and lockdowns shuttered businesses.
Jul 30th, 2020