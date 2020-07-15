After Holiday Anomaly, Distributor Pandemic Index Falls Back to Contraction

Following a one-week spike caused by a Fourth of July-week anomaly, the new index more accurately reflects current conditions.

Jul 15th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehouse Asdfas

After showing a major one-week jump over June 29-July 3, Indian River Consulting Group's Distributor Weekly Pandemic Revenue Index (PRI) fell back into contraction territory last week to a reading that more aligns with recent trends.

The PRI — aimed to show how distributor's revenues are faring amid the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a year earlier — showed a 23.1-percentage point swing during the holiday-induced June 29-July 3 week from -11.4 to +11.7 percent, with IRCG noting the spike was an anomaly caused by the July 4 holiday falling on a Saturday this year compared to a Thursday in 2019.

The newest PRI, reflecting the week of July 6-10, had a reading of -7.4 percent, meaning that for the 10 distributors surveyed in the newest PRI, their average revenue for the week was down 7.4 percent compared to a week earlier. The new mark resembles that of most of June, which showed readings of -8.5 for June 8-12; -5.7 for June 15-19; and -11.4 for June 22-26.

"Last week aside, there appeared to be some stabilizing both of the index and of its component companies," noted Mike Emerson, IRCG partner. "The index seems to be settling in to declines in the mid-single digits. Most participating companies are also showing consistency from week-to-week and not the dramatic swings we saw back in April."

Three distributor participants posted gains for the new PRI, while one distributor posted a decline greater than 20 percent.

"Although the index is showing stability, the situation around the country is far from it as lockdowns are starting to emerge," Emerson added.

IRCG would like to increase the sample size for the PRI and is calling on distributors to participate. If you are interested, reach out to Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.  

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019.

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index July 06 10 2020

More in Economy
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. on Tuesday, June 30.
Biden Calls For $700B+ ‘Buy American’ Campaign
He proposes tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit US firms but can be easily circumvented by government agencies.
Jul 9th, 2020
I Stock 1170949937
Following PMI, June Fastener Distributor Index Surges to 19-Month High
The new FDI had its largest one-month gain since the spring of 2017, led by a surge in the index's sales index.
Jul 7th, 2020
I Stock 1252412777
Americans' Discipline Will Be Tested This Weekend
Health experts agree this will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the nation slides into a deeper mess.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Wearing masks amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, volunteers Karen Cooperstein, right, and Edwin Chinchilla, left, prepare food for the pubic during a drive through food pantry distribution by Catholic Charities in Dallas, Thursday, July 2, 2020.
US Unemployment Falls to 11%
But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Thumb
Manufacturing’s Top 5 Bounce Back Economies
Countries were ranked by their projected ability to restart their manufacturing sectors once society returns to normal.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this May 20 photo, a construction worker stands on stilts while working at a residential building construction site at the Harbor Point redevelopment site on the Stamford, CT waterfront.
May US Construction Spending Down 2.1%
It follows declines of 3.5 percent in April and 0.3 percent in March.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this May 13 photo, Ford Motor Co. employees work a ventilator at the Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. The plant was converted into a ventilator factory, as hospitals battling the coronavirus report shortages of the life-saving devices.
Manufacturing PMI Jumps to Positive
The PMI registered 52.6 last month after a paltry 43.1 in May and 41.5 in April.
Jul 1st, 2020
The Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol at sunrise, March 18, 2020.
Senate Extends Small Business Relief Program
The unexpected maneuver extends the Paycheck Protection Program through August.
Jul 1st, 2020
Warehouse 12
Distrib. Pandemic Index Falls Further
A month ago, the PRI signaled distributors may be out of the weeds. The latest figures prove otherwise.
Jun 30th, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
In this March 3, 2020 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington.
Powell: Recovery Unlikely Until Confidence Resumes
In testimony Tuesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman says the outlook for the US economy is "extraordinary uncertain".
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 1168817269
How the New Wave of Manufacturing Has Changed for the 21st Century
Despite momentary headwinds, American industry is thriving. Here's how US manufacturing is changing for the better.
Jun 23rd, 2020