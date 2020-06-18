IRCG: Weekly Pandemic Revenue Index Shows 8.5% Decline

June 18, 2020 — Indian River Consulting Group’s (IRCG) weekly Pandemic Revenue Index for the work week of June 8-12, 2020, indicated a 8.5% decrease compared with the same week a year ago.

IRCG’s distributor Pandemic Revenue Index gives distributors a weekly quantified view into how other distributors in the industry are faring as the global COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

The decline comes after seeing the index rise from its depths in mid-April to being relatively flat for the past two weeks. The decline is still smaller than any of the prior declines between March and mid-June.

“The swings in business this week were very large — much larger than what we’ve typically seen previously. The largest swing versus last week was 34% and the average was 13.4%. With this level of volatility, we can’t be certain where things are headed,” said Mike Emerson, IRCG Partner.

Find free resources for distributors on responding to the pandemic, including a cash flow modeling spreadsheet and instructional webinar, and a cost-reduction planning webinar, at IRCG’s website: ircg.com/stress-testing.

The PRI is being placed in the public domain to maximize impact. The distributors in Indian River Consulting Group’s sample group have agreed to share data until the crisis passes. If you’d like to participate in the PRI, please reach out to Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.

The PRI data chart will be updated weekly. It is approved for external publishing with proper attribution. Find the PRI chart and more resources at ircg.com/stress-testing.

About Indian River Consulting Group

Indian River Consulting Group (IRCG) is a business advisory services firm and a longstanding and recognized leader in the distribution market. Founded in 1987, IRCG specializes in helping distributors and manufacturers accurately diagnose problems and identify risk-bound alternatives so they can take their next steps with confidence. Learn more at ircg.com.

