US Manufacturing Technology Orders Hit 10-Year Low in April

In the height of pandemic business impacts, orders sunk 26 percent from March and were down a whopping 39 percent year-over-year.

Jun 8th, 2020
Association for Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 1199458919
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — U.S. manufacturing technology orders decreased 26 percent in April from the previous month to $225.8 million, the lowest monthly total since May 2010, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). New orders were 39 percent lower than in April 2019. Total orders through April 2020 were just shy of $1.1 billion, 28 percent lower than 2019 orders during the same period.

“It should not come as a surprise that April numbers were low given the large-scale shut down of the global economy,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “Data confirms that U.S. industrial production dropped lower than during even the Great Depression. 

“The encouraging news is that we are seeing an uptick in May MT orders. The aerospace and automotive sectors have begun retooling and are placing orders for new equipment to ramp up production in the fall. Some MT orders are being delayed, but we are not seeing any cancellations; in fact, April cancellations were lower than the 2019 average.   

“2020 will still be a down year for MT orders, and we think it is likely that manufacturing will experience uneven growth for the next several quarters. Oxford Economics has forecast a 50 percent decline in machine tool orders in 2020 (from 2019), and while they have also forecast a robust 84-plus percent increase in MT orders in 2021, this is still a 10 percent decline from where the industry stood before the pandemic. Consumer confidence, capacity utilization, and the unemployment rate are the key indicators that we will keep our eyes on as they chart future performance.”  

See AMT's March USMTO regional breakdown below, and the full April report here.

More in Economy
Fasteners Adfgasfdn
Fastener Distributor Index Shows Signs of Life
A five-point gain in May was the FDI's first recovery since February, and commentary suggests the worst of the pandemic impacts are over.
Jun 4th, 2020
A container ship is docked at Maher Terminals in Elizabeth, N.J.
US Trade Gap Rises to $49.4B in April
Exports and imports both posted record monthly drops.
Jun 4th, 2020
Warehouse
Distributor Pandemic Index Swings Back to Growth
The index surged to just above break-even last week — a substantial turnaround since late March.
Jun 2nd, 2020
A worker wearing a protective face mask.
China's Manufacturing Still Sluggish
The pandemic has slowed economies globally, depressing demand for Chinese exports.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 1173137469 (1)
April Construction Spending Down 2.9%
Spending saw broad declines across all building activity as shutdowns hobbled projects and workers were told to stay home.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 1168959548
May PMI Only Slightly Improves
Of the 18 manufacturing industries, only six reported growth in May.
Jun 1st, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
House Approves Changes to Virus Aid Subsidy Program
The new measure extends the program through the end of the year and gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Workers build a protective barrier as construction resumed on the New York Islanders&apos; new arena, located adjacent to Belmont race track, during the current coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, May 27 in Elmont, NY.
Fed: Businesses Less Optimistic on Economy
The survey pointed to sharp declines in manufacturing, with weak output in autos, aerospace and energy.
May 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston.
US Durable Goods Orders Sunk 17% in April
Though a larger drop than March's 16.6%, April's was slightly less than economists had expected.
May 28th, 2020
In this July 22, 2019 photo, trucks hauling shipping containers wait to unload at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, CA.
US Economy Shrank 5% in First Quarter
It was the biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.
May 28th, 2020
Reshoringmm
Officials Float $25B 'Reshoring Fund'
Policymakers are considering several measures designed to get essential companies to move their supply chains to the U.S.
May 28th, 2020