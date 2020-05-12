Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index Improves, Begins to Steady

While the index showed a seventh-straight week of double-digit declines, the range of losses and gains continues to shrink.

May 12th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehouse
Industrial Distribution

Indian River Consulting Group’s (IRCG) distributor Pandemic Revenue Index (PRI) showed modest improvement during the week of May 4-8 compared to the week prior, while also showing evidence of less volatile swings in gains and losses.

Last week's PRI showed a year-over-year sales decline of 14.77 percent, up from 18.92 percent for the week of April 27-May 1 and far better than when the index bottomed out at -30.48 percent for the week of April 6-10. Last week was the seventh-straight week of double-digit declines, which began the week of March 23 as nationwide factory and business shutdowns ramped up amid COVID-19 pandemic safety measures.

Last week's PRI sample size was 10 distributors, the same as the week before. Of those 10 distributors, three reported year-over-year increases and seven saw declines. IRCG noted that the results of participating distributors appear to be compressing, with the range of results becoming smaller. Last week, the greatest year-over-year decline an index distributor saw was 37 percent and the highest increase was 8 percent. That contrasts with the week of April 20, when the greatest decline was 52 percent and the largest increase was 26 percent.

IRCG hopes to expand the sample size of the PRI. If you are interested having your distribution firm participate, reach out to Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.

The PRI was launched in late March to provide the B2B distribution space with a snapshot of how distributor revenues are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, helping to reveal how revenue declines may have driven by uncontrollable forces, such as the current COVID-19 global disruption.

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index Mayl 04 08 2020

More in Economy
Traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston.
Houston Confronts One-Two Punch of COVID-19, Oil Bust
For some in the local oil sector, bankruptcy is all but inevitable.
May 7th, 2020
Ep2tn
Bright Spots Amongst the Carnage
Disastrous April purchasing numbers, but some markets could bounce back sooner than others.
May 7th, 2020
Fastenersdfasdf
Fastener Distrib. Index Hits Record-Low
On the bright side, respondents' six-month outlook improved slightly.
May 7th, 2020
I Stock 1173601526 (1)
IRCG Index: 6 Straight Weeks of Double-Digit Declines
Last week's decline accelerated for a third-straight week, with the largest sampled distributor's YoY decline at a whopping 43 percent.
May 5th, 2020
Machines on a vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant, June 24, 2019.
Domestic Manufacturing Falls Again
Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all dropped faster in April than they did in March.
May 4th, 2020
I Stock 1152517548
March US Construction Spending Up 0.9%
Analysts believe big drops in activity will start showing up in the April report.
May 1st, 2020
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Manufacturing PMI Sinks to 41.5
The April-June quarter is expected to be by far the worst in US Commerce Department records dating back to 1947.
May 1st, 2020
Ep1 V2
Food, Packaging, IT Spends Up
Data from a new economic tracker shows a combination of huge spending drops, as well as sectors within U.S. manufacturing that are actually spending more despite COVID-19.
May 1st, 2020
Mohammad Ikram closes a large door to his business Hot Stop, fully stocked but closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Economists: Quick Recession Rebound Unlikely
Among their concerns is that the coronavirus could flare up again after the economy is re-opened.
Apr 30th, 2020
In this March 3 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Likely to Hold Rates Near Zero
The Fed is confronting a deeply perilous moment for an economy that had looked robust just a few months ago.
Apr 29th, 2020
This April 26 photo shows gas prices displayed at a gas station in Hattiesburg, MS. With a barrel of crude oil costing less than a New York pizza, many US shale producers are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and experts are wondering when, and if, the oil industry will recover. The price of benchmark US crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday, April 28. At the start of the year, the price was around $60.
Q&A: Can Oil Bounce Back?
Oil prices were declining before the pandemic hit. As demand now sinks further, the industry is running out of places to store it.
Apr 29th, 2020
Warehouse 13
Index: Distributor Sales Down 15% Last Week
Indian River Consulting's Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index showed a modest worsening in sales for the week of April 20-24.
Apr 29th, 2020