Distrib. Pandemic Revenue Index Down 29% for Week of April 6

Index provider Indian River Consulting Group said the sharp decline confirms that last week's improvement was an anomaly.

Apr 14th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Warehouse
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

After a one-week improvement, Indian River Consulting Group’s (IRCG) weekly distributor Pandemic Revenue Index (PRI) sharply accelerated downward last week to show that sales for the index's nine participating distributors fell nearly 30 percent year-over-year.

The index — launched in late March to provide the B2B distribution space with a snapshot of how distributor revenues are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic — showed that distributor sales were down 29.4 percent for the week of April 6-10, following declines of 13.5 percent for March 30-April 3 and 23.5 percent for March 23-27.

In his analysis of the data, IRCG partner Mike Emerson said this week's index confirms that the previous week's improvement was an anomaly, as expected.

The index sample size for the week of April 6-10 was nine distributors, up one from the previous week. IRCG expects that the sample size will continue to increase weekly. To help increase the sample size and participate in the index, contact Emerson at memerson@ircg.com.

"There is a fair amount of confusion right now. We’re all hearing that the “opening up of the economy” is around the corner at the end of April from some – and end of summer from others," Emerson commented with this week's index. "Things might become clearer in the next few weeks as to whether 'we’ve reached the apex,' which most agree is a prerequisite for easing the stay-at-home orders."

Is your company an industrial distributor? Take ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations and be entered to win one of five $10 AmEx gift cards. Information and survey link here.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, helping to reveal how revenue declines may have driven by uncontrollable forces, such as the current COVID-19 global disruption.

Ircg Pandemic Revenue Index April 06 April 10Indian River Consulting Group

More in Economy
In this April 13 photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.&apos;s airplane assembly facility in Everett, WA, north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.
Industrial Production Drops Dramatically
The declines were worse than what economists had expected.
Apr 15th, 2020
Healthtn
New Attitudes Towards Trade, Health
48% of respondents to a recent survey plan on diversifying their supply chain.
Apr 14th, 2020
The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects worldwide heavy losses.
Global Economy Will Shrink 3%
The IMF says the global economy will shrink 3% in 2020.
Apr 14th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Friday, April 10 in Washington.
Trump Says He'll Decide on Easing Guidelines
The President claimed via Twitter he could force governors to reopen their states' safety restrictions.
Apr 13th, 2020
Plastic gloves lays on the ground in Paris on Friday, April 10,during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus.
Virus Puts Brakes on US Consumer Spending
See Friday's developments related to the global economy, the workplace and the spread of the virus.
Apr 10th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
US Consumer Prices Slump
It's the largest decline in five years.
Apr 10th, 2020
I Stock 1137782196
Construction's 2020 Growth Forecast Shrivels
The new forecast assumes that the COVID-19 outbreak is contained across all major markets by the end of the second quarter of 2020
Apr 9th, 2020
People gather to watch the sun set behind the Throgs Neck Bridge at LIttle Bay Park Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York could be reaching a &apos;plateau&apos; in hospitalizations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing.
16.8M Americans on Unemployment
About 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 18 file photo, a few people walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. There are emerging signs that any recovery will fail to match the speed and severity of the economic collapse that occurred in just a few weeks.
Rapid US Economy Recovery Unlikely
There are emerging signs that any recovery will fail to match the speed and severity of the economic collapse that occurred in just a few weeks.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
Msc Agasd
MSC Industrial: Large Gap Between March Orders and Sales
The company has also withdrawn $300 million from its credit facility to boost its cash flow.
Apr 9th, 2020
A video screen displays a message urging people to stay home, at Piccadilly Circus in London on Wednesday, April 8. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.
Countries Start Thinking About Easing Restrictions
But, politicians and officials warn that the crisis is far from over, and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let their guard down too soon.
Apr 8th, 2020