Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index Shows Sales Sunk 23.5% for the Week of March 23

Indian River Consulting said it's a safe bet that the rate of decline will only increase in the short-term.

Mike Hockett
Mar 31st, 2020
I Stock 1173601526
iStock

Indian River Consulting Group’s (IRCG) weekly distributor Pandemic Revenue Index (PRI) — launched last week to provide the B2B distribution space with a snapshot of how distributor revenues are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic — shows that conditions significantly deteriorated in the week of March 23, sending sales down considerably.

Following a 2.23 percent year-over-year decline for the week of March 16-20*, the PRI shows that participating distributors saw sales plummet 23.5 percent for the week of March 23-27.

“With the spike in unemployment claims, there should be no surprise with this decline,” IRCG said Tuesday. “The safe bet is that the rate of decline will only increase in the short-term, so stay tuned for updates next week.”

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, helping to reveal how revenue declines may have driven by uncontrollable forces, such as the current COVID-19 global disruption.

3 23 To 3 27 LogoIndian River Consulting Group

The sample size for the week of March 23-27 is eight distributors. IRCG said it expects the sample size will continue to increase weekly, and that distributors interested in participating should contact IRCG founder Mike Marks at memerson@ircg.com.

Mike MarksMike Marks“Remember that every distributor provides a customized value proposition to their customers, so COVID-19 will affect each company differently,” Marks commented Tuesday. “We know of distributors that have locations this month that are well ahead of both plan and last year. We have had a lot of conversations with our clients on the COVID-19 impacts. Based on those conversations, there may be a pattern emerging. It appears that many distributors may go along with no real hit, but when it does hit, it will be a gut-punch.”

Marks added that at this point, distributor revenue seems to be most affected by a drop in customer demand. If that turns out to be true, then supply chain shortages will be the primary issue once the COVID-19 situation resolves.

*IRCG noted that the initial reading for the week of March 16-20 showed a value of -5.56 percent, but that two of its original data providers made mistakes that have been corrected, resulting in the amended -2.23 percent reading.
More in Economy
In this Nov. 11, 2014 photo, Ron Hudgins welds a 2015 Ford F-150 cab at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich.
Major Autos Push for Factory Restart
Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota took steps to re-open their plants by mid-April.
Mar 26th, 2020
The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University on Wednesday March 25 in Providence, RI. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it&apos;s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising.
Businesses Cautious to Restart Amid Virus
President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch.
Mar 26th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, March 24.
White House, Congress Agree on $2T Rescue Bill
It is the largest economic rescue bill in history.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 1071081044
Durable Goods Orders Up 1.2% in Feb.
It was the best month since December, though economists are expecting weak reports in coming months.
Mar 25th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Wants Economy Up by Easter
Trump's optimism contradicted the warnings of some public health officials who called for stricter — not looser — restrictions.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1179825208
White House Taps Distributors to Aid PPE Supply
See the key takeaways of last week's call between the Trump Administration and leaders of distributors and retailers in the industrial supply sector, as well as who was invited.
Mar 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room on Monday, March 23.
Trump To Reopen Country in Weeks, Not Months
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system.
Mar 24th, 2020
A pedestrian walks past a boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia on Friday, March 20. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all &apos;non-life-sustaining&apos; businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.
Economy Screeches to Halt
“We went from full throttle to 90% revenue loss in three weeks,’’ said one New Jersey business executive.
Mar 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1129515532
Strong M&A Activity to Continue
A recent industry survey suggests that 52% of senior executives expect their companies to actively pursue M&A in 2020.
Mar 20th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17 in Seattle.
Small Businesses Face Devastation
If they haven't been ordered to close, many are shutting down out of concern for employees, customers and clients or because business has vanished.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
The Mall of America is largely empty after announcing it is closing temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 17 in Bloomington, MN.
Beating Virus Means Causing US Recession
The faster and more painfully that ordinary economic life shuts down, the faster the health crisis can be solved.
Mar 18th, 2020
I Stock 1023136634 (2)
Industrial Production Up 0.6%
The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Mar 17th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020