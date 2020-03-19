PTDA Data Indicates Late 2019 Decline, Return to Growth in Late 2020

Sales in 2019 were up slightly for member suppliers and distributors despite a Q4 decline and are expected to rise in the second half of this year.

PTDA
Mar 19th, 2020
I Stock 1204985311
iStock

CHICAGO — The fourth quarter 2019 Sales History & Outlook Report (SHOR) released by the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) indicates the PTDA Total Sales Index declined in late 2019 for both distributors and manufacturers.

However, the year as a whole came in 1.7 percent higher than 2018 for PTDA manufacturers and 1.2 percent higher for PTDA distributors. Trends in broad measures of the US economy, such as US Wholesale Trade of Durable Goods and US Nondefense Capital Goods New Orders (excluding aircraft), suggest that decline in the PTDA Total Sales Index is driven by trends in the US macroeconomy. Leading indicators suggest business cycle rise in the industrial sector will begin during the second half of the year. The forecasts indicate that 2021 is expected to be a stronger year than 2020 or 2022.

The 4Q2019 PTDA Business Index came in below 50.0, indicating that more respondents reported lower activity in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the third quarter. The below50.0 PTDA Business Index reading is consistent with the ISM’s U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) being below 50 for the same time period. The overall trend indicates business cycle decline ahead for PTDA member sales.

PTDA members participating in SHOR receive the results and forecasts through 2022 at no charge after the close of the calendar quarter. For more specifics on the forecast for power transmission/motion control sales through distribution as well as forecasts for manufacturer sales, purchase the 4Q2019 SHOR at ptda.org/SHOR.

The PTDA Business Index is modeled after the widely respected PMI and tracks change in business activity, new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and backlog in the PT/MC industry to arrive at an overall index. The entire 4Q2019 PTDA Business Index report is available through PTDA’s website at ptda.org/Index.

The PTDA is a global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

More in Economy
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a staff wearing a protective mask browses her smartphone while waiting for customers at a shop at the Wangfujing shopping district following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
China Economic Woes Worse Than Expected
Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.
Mar 16th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while discussing an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed Slashes Interest Rates
The central bank said it will keep its rate there until it is “confident that the economy has weathered recent events.'
Mar 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
Oil Rig Istock
The Oil Shock of 2020 is Here
The pain could be wide and deep.
Mar 13th, 2020
This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York&apos;s Financial District. The longest bull market in U.S. history is over after nearly 11 years. The bull market officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 20% dive that has taken it into bear market territory as of Thursday, March 12.
Tiny Virus Takes Down The Bull Market
The bull officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 26.7% dive.
Mar 13th, 2020
I Stock 510153022 (1)
Jan. US Cutting Tool Orders Up 5% from Dec.
The chair of AMT's Cutting Tool group cited numerous market uncertainties in early 2020, with COVID-19 as just one of them.
Mar 12th, 2020
Yvette Arrington, with the New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor Operations, works on the floor of the NYSE, Monday, March 9, 2020. Stocks went into a steep slide Monday on Wall Street as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market, triggering the first automatic trading halt in over two decades.
Corporate Debt Loads a Rising Risk
Having binged on borrowing, companies that are outside the financial sector owe $9.6 trillion in the United States.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, NJ.
US Wholesale Prices Fall 0.6%
Measuring price pressures before they reach the consumer, the producer price index's fall followed a 0.5% January rise.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures for Vice President Mike Pence to speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Pitches Payroll Tax Relief
Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters he is seeking “very substantial relief' to the payroll tax.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Mfg Tech 5dd6cd5c9adaf
January Mfg. Technology Orders Hit 3-Year Low
New orders placed in January fell 34 percent from a year earlier.
Mar 9th, 2020
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020