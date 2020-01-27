Survey of Business Economists Finds Slight Rise in Optimism

A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.

Martin Crutsinger
Jan 27th, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. business economists are slightly more optimistic about economic growth than they were three months ago, and most foresee sales at their companies remaining solid.

Those findings emerge from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics being released Monday. It found that 67% of the business economists who responded to the survey are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.

That was essentially unchanged from the October survey. But the proportion of business economists who expect significantly stronger growth of 2.1% to 3% jumped to 30% from 20% in the previous survey in October.

“Respondents ... are more bullish about economic growth over the coming 12 months than they were in October,” said Constance Hunter, president of the business group and the chief economist at accounting firm KPMG. She noted the sizable jump in the proportion who expect growth to be as strong as 3% this year.

The government will report this week on economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, for all of 2019. Many economists have estimated that growth last year slowed to around 2.3%, from 2.9% in 2018, which had been the strongest performance since 2015.

The general expectation is that 2020 growth will slow further to perhaps 1.7%. That would be a disappointment for President Donald Trump, who insisted as a candidate in 2016 that his policies would double the lackluster economic growth of the past decade to annual rates of 4% or better.

Still, speaking at an economic forum last week in Switzerland, Trump proclaimed that the U.S. economy is benefiting from “’extraordinary prosperity," with the lowest unemployment in a half century and a record-high stock market.

The NABE business survey, compiled from 97 responses of NABE members from late December through early January, found that for the first time in a decade there were as many respondents reporting declines in employment at their companies as were reporting increases.

But Megan Greene, chair of the NABE business survey panel, said, ”This may have been due to difficulty finding workers rather than a pullback in demand” for workers. She noted that the survey found a significant increase in the percentage of companies that reported shortages of unskilled labor. And nearly half reported shortages of skilled labor.

To help attract workers, roughly half of those responding to the survey said their companies had raised wages in the past three months. An even bigger 62% expect their businesses to raise wages in the coming quarter.

Among the factors boosting optimism, the survey found more businesses reporting expectations of rising revenue, stronger profit margins and increased sales prices than in the October survey.

Plans to boost capital spending, which have been depressed in large part because of the uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade wars, edged up slightly but still remain at their second-lowest level since 2016.

But 61% of businesses said that the higher tariffs imposed by the trade conflicts with China and other countries hadn't affected their businesses in a significant way. Among those businesses that did feel an impact, 20% said the adverse effects had been felt in falling sales. Nineteen percent said the trade conflicts had contributed to higher costs.

The NABE survey was taken after the announcement of a ceasefire in the trade war between the United States and China, capped by the signing of a preliminary agreement between the two sides. That accord is to be followed by negotiations on an expanded deal.

The new survey of business economists found that 63% don't expect a significant effect on their sales this year from trade developments. Fifteen percent think trade will benefit their sales this year. An equal proportion expect further negative consequences.

More in Economy
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
Dec. US Housing Construction Jumps 16.9%
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand amid historically low unemployment.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 2018 show held in Beijing, China. China&rsquo;s government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019&rsquo;s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.
US Axes China's Currency Manipulator Label
The action comes five months after the Trump administration had branded China a currency manipulator.
Jan 13th, 2020
I Stock 535467002
Nov. Mfg Technology Orders Fall Further
The Association for Manufacturing Technology noted that November's numbers reflects an aggressive move by sellers to reduce inventory before the end of the year.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, members of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meet at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington.
World Bank Sees Small Global 2020 Rebound
In an updated economic outlook released Wednesday, the World Bank forecast the global economy will grow 2.5% this year.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 155321159
Dec. Fastener Distrib. Index at All-Time Low
December's reading was the lowest since the FDI was incepted in January 2012.
Jan 9th, 2020
Ap20009300933698
China's Economy Czar to Sign Trade Deal
Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020