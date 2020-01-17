US Housing Construction Jumps 16.9% in December

Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand amid historically low unemployment.

Martin Crutsinger
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders started construction on 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, up 16.9% from the November pace of home building.

Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approached a half-century low. For the year, builders started work on a total of 1.29 million homes, the best showing since 2007.

The December building rate was the strongest number since December 2006 during the last housing boom.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, fell 3.9% in December to an annual rate of 1.42 million, but remained well above the pace in July.

Construction of single-family homes rose 11.2% to an annual rate of 1.06 million homes last month while apartment construction fell 9.6%.

The 1.29 million units constructed for all of 2019 was up 3.2% from the previous year and was the best showing since 1.36 million homes were built in 2007. As the housing boom was reaching its peak, construction was started on a total of 2.07 million homes in 2005, the highest total for any year in that boom.

By region, construction was up 25.5% in the Northeast, 37.3% in the Midwest, 9.3% in the South and 19.8% in the West.

More in Economy
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, members of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meet at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington.
World Bank Sees Small Global 2020 Rebound
In an updated economic outlook released Wednesday, the World Bank forecast the global economy will grow 2.5% this year.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 155321159
Dec. Fastener Distrib. Index at All-Time Low
December's reading was the lowest since the FDI was incepted in January 2012.
Jan 9th, 2020
Ap20009300933698
China's Economy Czar to Sign Trade Deal
Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019