Nov. Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 29% Year-Over-Year

The Association for Manufacturing Technology noted that November's numbers reflects an aggressive move by sellers to reduce inventory before the end of the year.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Jan 13th, 2020
I Stock 535467002
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — US manufacturing technology orders fell 15 percent in November from the previous month to $320 million, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). For the first 11 months in 2019, manufacturing technology orders were $4.1 billion, down 19 percent from $5 billion in 2018 which was an especially strong year. 

“This figure is in line with expectations we’ve had since January that 2019 spending would be about 20 percent lower than in 2018,” said Douglas Woods, president of AMT. “Given how strong a year 2018 was, current dollar volumes are still healthy compared to the average over the past ten years.” He continued: “November’s drop in the dollar value of orders by 15 percent while units fell by only 3 percent reflects an aggressive move by sellers to reduce inventory before the end of year. The dollar volume would have been lower if not for the growth in orders for complex machines as larger manufacturers returned to the marketplace.

“Another contributing factor to lower November orders was the tax reform enacted in 2017, which established a clear set of rules on tax incentives through 2022. This created a stability that has leveled investments in capital equipment across the year and eliminated the year-end rush to place orders.

“We expect to see the manufacturing technology market pick up in the second half of 2020 for several reasons. The U.S.-China trade deal, which will significantly increase Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural products, will lead to increased investment for agriculture equipment. Anticipated approval of USMCA will increase trade throughout North America and lead to new investment in key capital-intensive industries.”

AsfdAMT



More in Economy
Ap20009300933698
China's Economy Czar to Sign Trade Deal
Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, a passer-by walks past a hiring for the holidays sign near an entrance to a Target store location, in Westwood, MA.
Employers Post More Jobs in October
The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3% to nearly 7.3 million.
Dec 17th, 2019
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Jesus Seade, Mexican undersecretary to North America, walks out following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer&NegativeMediumSpace;&NegativeMediumSpace; in Washington on Monday, Dec. 16.
US, Mexico Quickly Mend Trade Deal Rift
At issue are five labor attaches the United States intends to send to Mexico to oversee the Mexican government’s labor reforms.
Dec 17th, 2019