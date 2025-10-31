Grainger Reports Higher Q3 Sales but Curbs Its Full-Year Forecast

The MRO giant’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, were down by nearly 40%.

Andy Szal
Oct 31, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Grainger on Friday reported an increase in its third-quarter sales but a dramatic decline in earnings.

The MRO giant also lowered its sales forecast heading into the final quarter of the year.

Grainger — long the top company on ID’s Big 50 list — posted $4.66 billion in net sales between July and September, an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Sales rose 5.4% on a daily, constant currency basis.

In the company’s High-Touch Solutions-N.A. segment, which primarily serves its larger customers, daily sales were up 3.4% amid volume growth and “improving price contribution as tariff costs are passed.” The Endless Assortment segment, meanwhile, saw strong results in both its Zoro and MonotaRO e-commerce operations, leading to a 14.6% daily sales increase.

Grainger’s gross profit of nearly $1.8 billion came in up 4.5% year-over-year, but its gross margin slipped 60 basis points to 38.6%, which the company attributed to unfavorable price and cost timing tied to “tariff-related inflation” and “last-in, first-out” inventory valuation headwinds.

Operating earnings, meanwhile, dropped from $686 million in the previous third quarter down to $511 million, and net earnings attributable to Grainger fell from $486 million to $294 million over that span — a decrease of nearly 40%, although the company noted that adjusted net earnings edged up 0.8%. Grainger’s adjusted results did not include a loss tied to its planned exit from the U.K. market.

The company’s latest full-year guidance reduced its forecast for sales from $17.9 to $18.2 billion at the mid-year point down to $17.8 to $18 billion, which would translate to 3.9% to 4.7% growth. Other projections, including those for gross margin and adjusted operating margin, were raised going into the fourth quarter, while the outlook for adjusted diluted earnings was narrowed from the earlier $38.50 to $40.25 per share to $39 to $39.75.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson said in the earnings release that the results were in line with company expectations.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on navigating the continued uncertain environment through strong execution, industry-leading service and innovative capabilities to deliver on what matters most to our stakeholders,” Macpherson said.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Wesco Posts Record Sales, Raises Forecast
October 30, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
October 30, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
October 29, 2025
Related Stories
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Sales, Raises Forecast
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
The company pointed to recent investments, increased employee costs and broader "manufacturing softness."
October 30, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
The company said that the revenue increase was again spurred by its “largest strategic accounts.”
October 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Home
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
Still, the company will take a "prudent" approach to its guidance amidst uncertainty.
October 28, 2025
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Reports Higher Q4 Sales, Earnings as Officials See ‘Momentum’
But the company’s sales, profit and earnings were all down over its full fiscal year.
October 23, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400679a8d759669367b4ac3fd4c64 o P1oy Km Mcg
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The MRO giant now expects 2% to 3% annual sales growth.
October 21, 2025
Snap On I Stock 2206420795
Home
Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'
CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."
October 16, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings
The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.
October 13, 2025
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
Earnings
Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25
The company's Q4 brought sizeable improvements in net sales and gross profits.
September 16, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Earnings
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.
September 15, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
The company says it is taking “targeted actions” amid rising expenses and slowing demand.
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
The retail giant said shoppers should expect modest price increases in some categories amid rising tariff costs.
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025