Wesco Posts Record Sales, Raises Forecast

The company’s profit margin, however, slipped year-over-year.

Andy Szal
Oct 30, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Wesco on Thursday raised its annual forecast after its third-quarter sales set a new record — despite a decline in earnings in the quarter.

The Pittsburgh distribution and supply chain services giant reported nearly $6.2 billion in net sales between July and September, a 12.9% increase compared to the same quarter last year. 

Wesco’s organic sales, which did not account for its acquisition of Ascent, were up 12.1%, including increases of 18.3% in its communications segment — thanks in large part to a roughly 60% jump in data center sales — and 11.9% in its electronics unit. The utility segment, meanwhile, returned to sales growth amid increases from investor-owned utilities.

Wesco’s adjusted gross profit climbed by 8.6% to $1.32 billion in the quarter, but its adjusted margin dropped by 80 basis points to 21.3%, which the company attributed to large projects with lower margins and higher inventory adjustments.

The company’s operating profit rose 2.9% to $345.4 million, but net income attributable to Wesco common shareholders slipped 1.3% year-over-year to $187.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share, however, rose, in part thanks to a stock redemption earlier in the year.

Wesco officials said that the company had raised its full-year sales forecast from the previous 5% to 7% annual growth projection up to 8% to 9%. The outlooks for adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA were also raised.

“We are building on our positive business momentum as we enter the fourth quarter and begin to prepare for continued market-leading growth in 2026," Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said in the company’s earnings release.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
October 30, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
October 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
October 28, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Home
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
The company said that the revenue increase was again spurred by its “largest strategic accounts.”
October 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Home
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
Still, the company will take a "prudent" approach to its guidance amidst uncertainty.
October 28, 2025
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Reports Higher Q4 Sales, Earnings as Officials See ‘Momentum’
But the company’s sales, profit and earnings were all down over its full fiscal year.
October 23, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400679a8d759669367b4ac3fd4c64 o P1oy Km Mcg
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The MRO giant now expects 2% to 3% annual sales growth.
October 21, 2025
Snap On I Stock 2206420795
Home
Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'
CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."
October 16, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings
The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.
October 13, 2025
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
Earnings
Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25
The company's Q4 brought sizeable improvements in net sales and gross profits.
September 16, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Earnings
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.
September 15, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
The company says it is taking “targeted actions” amid rising expenses and slowing demand.
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
The retail giant said shoppers should expect modest price increases in some categories amid rising tariff costs.
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
The Canadian distributor’s industrial segment saw a decline of more than 4%.
August 8, 2025