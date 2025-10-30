Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop

The company pointed to recent investments, increased employee costs and broader "manufacturing softness."

Andy Szal
Oct 30, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Distribution Solutions Group (DSG) on Thursday reported stronger sales and profit totals in its most recent quarter, but the company's earnings dipped sharply compared to the same period last year.

The Fort Worth-based parent of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services posted nearly $518 million in Q3 revenue, an increase of 10.7% compared to July through September of 2024. 

The company said organic sales rose by 6%, while three acquisitions completed late last year contributed $23.3 million to the overall revenue increase of nearly $50 million. DSG officials added that sales rose in each of its reporting segments, particularly within Gexpro and in its Canadian division. Lawson's sales rose from nearly $118 million to $121.5 million.

Gross profit also climbed from $158.8 million to $170.3 million year-over-year, while operating income rose from $18.9 million up to $23.6 million. 

Net income, however, plummeted from $21.9 million in the third quarter of last year down to $6.5 million, which translated to diluted earnings that fell from $0.46 per share down to $0.14 per share.

DSG Chairman and CEO Bryan King said in the company's earnings statement that investments in the business and "industry-wide U.S. manufacturing softness" combined to push margins below 10%. He also pointed to "product and customer mix dynamics" and higher employee-related costs, including for healthcare.

King said that the company — no. 16 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 — had a "cautious outlook" amid "tougher year-over-year comparisons and ongoing economic uncertainty," but he added that DSG is "entering the final stretch of the year with solid momentum and confidence in our growth strategy."

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group's Q3 Sales Climb, but Earnings Drop
October 30, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
October 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
October 28, 2025
Related Stories
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Home
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Reports Higher Q4 Sales, Earnings as Officials See ‘Momentum’
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
Pxl 20250917 122507497
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter
The company said that the revenue increase was again spurred by its “largest strategic accounts.”
October 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am 66be3000e76a8 Applied
Home
Applied Reports 9.2% Q1 Sales Increase
Still, the company will take a "prudent" approach to its guidance amidst uncertainty.
October 28, 2025
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Reports Higher Q4 Sales, Earnings as Officials See ‘Momentum’
But the company’s sales, profit and earnings were all down over its full fiscal year.
October 23, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400679a8d759669367b4ac3fd4c64 o P1oy Km Mcg
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The MRO giant now expects 2% to 3% annual sales growth.
October 21, 2025
Snap On I Stock 2206420795
Home
Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'
CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."
October 16, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings
The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.
October 13, 2025
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
Earnings
Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25
The company's Q4 brought sizeable improvements in net sales and gross profits.
September 16, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Earnings
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.
September 15, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
The company says it is taking “targeted actions” amid rising expenses and slowing demand.
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
The retail giant said shoppers should expect modest price increases in some categories amid rising tariff costs.
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
The Canadian distributor’s industrial segment saw a decline of more than 4%.
August 8, 2025