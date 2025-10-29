Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings in Third Quarter

Global Industrial Company posted higher sales, profit and earnings totals in the third quarter of the year in its latest financial report issued Wednesday.



The Long Island-based industrial supply and equipment distributor reported net sales of $353.6 million in the July-September window, up 3.3% compared to the same timeframe last year. The company’s gross profit rose from $116.3 million to $126 million over that span — translating to a gross margin that ticked up from 34% to 35.6% — while operating income and net income climbed from $22.2 million and $16.8 million, respectively, to $26.3 million and $18.8 million.



The company’s net income from continuing operations came in at $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.44 per share in the previous Q3.



Global Industrial CEO Anesa Chaibi said in a statement that the company’s second consecutive increase in quarterly revenue was “once again driven by our largest strategic accounts, where we are seeing good momentum and progress.” Through the first three-quarters of the year, net sales were up 2% to $1.03 billion.



"We are advancing the transformation of our business model and elevating the placement of the customer at the center of everything we do,” Chaibi said.



The company also reported total working capital of $219.5 million, along with $67.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and some $120.5 million available under its credit facility.



Global Industrial ranks no. 18 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.