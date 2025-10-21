Motion Posts Higher Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast

The MRO giant now expects 2% to 3% annual sales growth.

Andy Szal
Oct 21, 2025
Motion
Motion

Motion on Tuesday reported stronger sales in the third quarter of the year and raised its forecast for the full year amid broader sluggishness in the market.

Genuine Parts Company, the MRO giant’s parent, reported sales of $2.3 billion in the Motion industrial parts business in the latest quarter, up 4.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Motion saw a 3.7% year-over-year increase in comparable sales, while recent acquisitions added 1.1% to its sales total; foreign currency dented its total by 0.2%.

Motion’s EBITDA — the only other metric separated from GPC’s overall numbers — came in at $285 million, up 6.6% compared to the previous third quarter. Its EBITDA margin climbed 30 basis points over that span to 12.6%.

Motion now expects its annual sales to wind up at 2% to 3% higher than its 2024 total; its mid-year forecast had outlined growth of 1% to 3% for the year.

GPC as a whole — which also includes automotive supplier NAPA — posted a 4.9% increase in Q3 sales, but its net income edged down year-over-year and diluted earnings per share were flat. The company raised its overall forecast from 1% to 3% sales growth for the year up to 3% to 4%.

"Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations and demonstrate the ongoing execution of our strategic initiatives," GPC President and CEO Will Stengel said in a statement. "We continue to proactively manage costs in an inflationary environment and remain focused on what we can control.”

Motion ranks at no. 2 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that Motion reduced its forecast for the full-year.

