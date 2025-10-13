Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings

The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.

Andy Szal
Oct 13, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Fastenal on Monday reported double-digit increases in sales, profits and earnings in its latest quarter.

But although the company’s third-quarter revenue met Wall Street projections, its earnings reportedly fell just shy of forecasts.

The Minnesota fastener and industrial supply distributor — no. 4 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 — posted $2.13 billion in net sales, up 11.7% on both an overall and a daily average basis compared to the same quarter last year.

Gross profit came in up 12.5% over that span at $965.8 million, while net income rose by 12.6% year-over-year to $335.5 million.

Fastenal officials said that although industrial production remained sluggish in the July-September window, the company saw improved customer contract signings over the past year and a half, as well as experienced growth in average monthly sales per site “across all customer spend categories” — particularly those spending at least $10,000 with the company each month.

Officials added that foreign exchange rates bolstered its sales numbers by 10 basis points, while product pricing raised its quarterly net sales by some 240 to 270 basis points. Fastenal CEO Dan Florness said this spring that the company had raised prices on “some” products in response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Fastenal reported that its fastener line benefited from “pricing actions” in the second and third quarters, as well as better product availability and large customer signings in the latest period. Growth in the safety product category, meanwhile, stemmed from an increased vending installed base, less volatile PPE demand, and demand from data centers.

The company’s manufacturing sales were up 12.7% in the quarter, while non-residential construction rose by 7.5%. Other categories, in total, were up by just shy of 9%.

“Our manufacturing end markets outperformed primarily due to the relative strength we are experiencing with key account customers with significant managed spend, where our service model and technology are particularly impactful,” Fastenal officials wrote in a statement.

The company also reported a 15.7% increase in its September sales on Monday, including growth across all product categories, end markets and geographic segments.

Latest in Earnings
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25
September 16, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
September 15, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
September 9, 2025
Related Stories
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
Earnings
Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Earnings
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsor Content
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
More in Earnings
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Earnings
Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports
Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.
September 15, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
The company says it is taking “targeted actions” amid rising expenses and slowing demand.
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
The retail giant said shoppers should expect modest price increases in some categories amid rising tariff costs.
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
The Canadian distributor’s industrial segment saw a decline of more than 4%.
August 8, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Annual Sales Edge Down Despite Record Fourth Quarter
Following its strong Q4, the company expects to see growth in the new fiscal year.
August 8, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b 682202be52b7e 68360facee45c
Earnings
Kennametal Sales, Earnings Fall Amid ‘Significant Headwinds’
The company reported a tariff impact of $4 million during the fiscal year.
August 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0 nb4 Shb8f A1
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly 12%, Earnings Jump More than 40%
DXP officials expect the company to make “at least three or four more acquisitions” this year.
August 7, 2025
DistributionNOW headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW, MRC Sales Slide Ahead of Merger
Their $1.5 billion tie-up is expected to close in the final quarter of the year.
August 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
The company expects double-digit growth in its next quarterly results.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
The MRO giant raised its full-year sales outlook — but lowered its earnings and margin projections.
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Company officials said that they have raised projections for full-year organic sales.
July 31, 2025