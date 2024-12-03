Border States Opens Texas, North Carolina Branches

Company executives said the expanded locations are part of its "larger growth trend."

Border States
Dec 3, 2024
Grand opening ceremony at Border States' Odessa, Texas, branch, Oct. 24, 2024.
Grand opening ceremony at Border States' Odessa, Texas, branch, Oct. 24, 2024.
Border States

FARGO, N.D. — Border States announced Tuesday that it recently celebrated grand openings at new branch locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Odessa, Texas.

Both of these new locations mark significant growth and an expansion of service offerings and capabilities for customers. 

The Charlotte location features a 135,000-square-foot warehouse and 2 acres of yard space. Through the expansion, the branch has more than tripled the wire capacity and expanded its manufacturing services capabilities.  

The Odessa location includes a 32,000-square-foot warehouse and 14 acres of yard space. With the added space, the branch will be able to keep more inventory on hand and provide additional underground capabilities with medium voltage cable and pad mount transformers.  

"The expansion of these two branch locations is part of a larger growth trend within Border States,” said Jason Seger, president and CEO. “As a company, we’re poised for continued growth in the coming years, and we look forward to seeing the elevated service these locations will provide in supporting our customers’ unstoppable businesses.”

