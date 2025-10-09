Sonepar Says Its Digital Job Center Hit $2B in Sales

Sonepar said Wednesday that its online project management platform for contractors has surpassed $2 billion in sales over its five-year history.



The electrical distribution giant said that the Digital Job Center also saw 30% growth year-over-year.



The company developed the platform as a “single source of truth” for project management by integrating data from contactors, manufacturers and distributors. The hub has been adjusted based on usage patterns and customer feedback over its five years – including a recent redesign following interviews with more than 50 customers to make it “more intuitive.”



Sonepar Americas Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprise Don Sarno called the platform “the best tool in the industry.”



“We heard from project managers that they want simplicity, speed and transparency,” Sarno said in a statement. “The feedback was phenomenal. Customers were able to use the platform on their first login without any instruction.”



Sonepar officials said that the company hopes to add real-time inventory and shipping capabilities in future updates of the platform.