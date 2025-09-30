Proton Announces AI-Enabled Product Data Software

Proton on Tuesday announced a new product information management system that the software developer said helps combat distributors’ faulty or incomplete data.



The company debuted the early access waitlist for Proton PIM, which Proton officials said can identify and address missing specifications, typographical errors, different product attributes and other problems in minutes instead of hours.



Proton said that distributor teams typically spend one to two hours per SKU looking for those issues, leading to billions in productivity losses, and frustrating sales reps and customers alike.



“Our AI does that work in minutes at a fraction of the cost, so teams can focus on reviewing and approving data instead of hunting for it,” Proton founder and CEO Benj Cohen said in a statement.



The technology utilizes AI agents to automatically scrape, collect and enrich product data based on a wide range of sources, including supplier manufacturer websites, specifications and documents.



Proton added that distributors could use it as a standalone PIM or add it to an existing platform.



Users would be able to more easily integrate and update product data, and, ultimately, launch products more quickly, the company said.