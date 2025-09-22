Transforming the Supply Chain, Warehousing and Transportation with Data

How analytics is redefining operations and decision-making.

Casey Ciniello
Sep 22, 2025
I Stock 1220076917
iStock.com/Intpro

In today’s high-speed, complex business environment, data has moved to center stage, becoming a vital force behind innovation, strategy and informed decision-making in nearly every industry, including supply chain. 

The sheer volume of business intelligence being generated across business functions from HR and marketing to supply chain, warehousing and transportation, means that the key to a competitive advantage lies not just in collecting data, but in interpreting and acting on it effectively.

Yet traditional analytics tools sometimes fall short because they are difficult for a non-technical user to understand and building analytics from the ground up can be time-consuming, costly, and difficult to scale. 

That’s why more companies are embracing embedded analytics — a powerful solution that integrates data-driven insights directly into the software already being used by businesses. This allows non-technical users and business leaders to analyze, visualize, and act on data without relying on analysts or IT specialists.

From warehousing and logistics to supply chain design and transportation, embedded analytics is transforming how businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver value. It’s moving organizations from a reactive mindset to a proactive, insight-driven culture — where speed, precision, and personalization contribute to a company’s success.

According to Reveal’s 6th annual Top Software Development Challenges survey, 78% of tech leaders plan to increase their focus BI tools in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of data-driven decision making.

Embedded Analytics: The Shift from Data Collection to Intelligence in Action

Most modern businesses are already data-rich, but insight-poor. While enterprises generate vast streams of data, they often struggle to surface the right information at the right time, in a format that empowers decision-making. Embedded analytics bridges this gap by integrating directly into operational tools and workflows. This allows users to create real-time dashboards, customized visualizations and KPIs from the data within the applications they already use — removing barriers between data and action.

Embedded analytics offer these advantages:

  • Real-Time Insights: Embedded analytics provides up-to-the-minute visibility into key metrics that can help leaders make operational decisions.
  • Improved Accessibility: With intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and contextual insights, even non-technical users can explore data without needing SQL or coding expertise.
  • Higher Adoption Rates: Because analytics are integrated into existing tools, user adoption increases — ensuring data-driven thinking is part of operations.
  • Faster Time to Creation: Businesses can skip the lengthy process of building custom analytics solutions from scratch, saving both time and resources.

Lanxing Software: Reimagining Supply Chain Intelligence with BI

Lanxing Software is harnessing the power of embedded analytics to revolutionize supply chain optimization. Through their SaaS platform SCATLAS, Lanxing supports enterprises seeking to digitize and optimize processes across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, transportation and fulfillment.

When their built-in analytics capabilities weren’t enough to match the complexity of their business, Lanxing needed deeper, more flexible insights — from tracking SKU turnover to evaluating vendor profitability and modeling transportation costs. To meet these challenges, Lanxing embedded analytics directly into SCATLAS and it delivered:

  • Customization at Scale: Clients can tailor dashboards to their specific KPIs and priorities, such as regional demand forecasting or supplier performance.
  • Interactivity: Users can explore and manipulate data visually, filtering insights by time period, product category, or fulfillment channel.
  • Robust SDK and prebuilt features: Significantly reduced development time and streamlined integration. 

“In the supply chain industry, users need to quickly translate results and data into actionable decisions,” said Zhen Wang, product director at Lanxing. “Reveal helped us deliver that capability while freeing up our engineering team to focus on innovation.”

Commodity Centre: Real-Time Visibility Transforms Warehouse Management

Another company putting data analytics into practice is Commodity Centre, a leading warehousing and logistics provider servicing the UK and Europe. Managing over 550,000 tons of soft commodities, finished goods, and industrial metals, the company plays a critical role in global supply chains. 

Before adopting embedded analytics, Commodity Centre’s previous solution was inadequate for providing clients with detailed, real-time visibility into their stored goods. They needed a more flexible, intuitive, and client-facing analytics solution — one that could be embedded directly into their portal and easily customized without extensive technical training.

Their new, flexible embedded BI platform seamlessly integrates into their client-facing portal, which allows Commodity Centre to deliver instant, customized insights to both internal teams and external stakeholders. Embedded analytics has resulted in dramatically faster, more confident decision-making and improved operational agility in warehouse management.

Warehouse managers can now:

  • Monitor temperature and humidity conditions in real time
  • Visualize storage capacity and product locations across facilities
  • Instantly identify optimal storage for segregated goods
  • Reduce manual tracking and reliance on static spreadsheets

“It blew my mind — the stuff you could do with Reveal’s embedded analytics platform and how easy it was to work with,” said Peter Ferdowsian, IT Manager at Commodity Centre. “It feels like it’s organically a part of our software — not something that’s just been dropped on the page.”

Analytics as a Competitive Differentiator

Across industries, analytics is becoming a competitive differentiator — not just for strategic planning, but for daily execution. Whether it's enabling faster decision-making on the warehouse floor or optimizing global transportation and supply chain costs, businesses that embed analytics are more agile, responsive, and efficient.

This transformation is not limited to logistics and supply chains. Other sectors seeing game-changing results from embedded BI include:

  • Retail: Personalizing promotions based on real-time purchasing behavior
  • Healthcare: Pharmacies can identify medication non-adherence problems by showing prescription refill timing
  • Financial Services: Enhancing fraud detection and customer segmentation with real-time dashboards
  • Cybersecurity: Visualizing critical information about security threats at a glance

There is a common thread in all sectors – embedded analytics empowers users with the data they need — when and where they need it.

The Future of Business Intelligence: Predictive, Adaptive, and Embedded

Business intelligence is transforming at a fast pace. AI and machine learning are being integrated into embedded BI tools to deliver predictive insights, automated anomaly detection, and even prescriptive recommendations.

Imagine a logistics manager receiving an automated alert that a particular warehouse section is nearing capacity, along with suggested actions based on historical trends and seasonality. Or a supply chain executive modeling various disruption scenarios using real-time transportation and cost data. These capabilities are becoming the new standard.

As the technology matures, three advancements will define the future of analytics in business:

  1. Flexibility – Solutions must adapt to unique workflows and user roles
  2. Speed – Businesses need insights in real-time, not after the fact
  3. Personalization – One-size-fits-all dashboards are out; tailored views that surface the most relevant data are in

Conclusion: Data as a Strategic Superpower

Both Commodity Centre and Lanxing Software exemplify how embedded analytics is more than a technical feature — it’s a strategic superpower. By integrating embedded analytics, these companies are unlocking faster insights, empowering more users, and creating agile, responsive operations.

Data-driven decision-making is no longer merely a strategic advantage— it's a critical driver of business performance. As more organizations harness the power of business intelligence and embedded analytics, one thing is certain: those who unlock the full potential of their data will be better positioned to innovate, compete, and grow.

Casey Ciniello is the Reveal and Slingshot senior product manager at Infragistics.

Latest in Technology & Software
A Priori 82 (1)
Practical AI for Industrial Distribution
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1220076917
Transforming the Supply Chain, Warehousing and Transportation with Data
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1431448980
Wesco Invests $10M in Procurement Software Startup
September 15, 2025
I Stock 2174228345
Your CRM Journey Doesn’t End with the Rollout
September 11, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1431448980
Technology & Software
Wesco Invests $10M in Procurement Software Startup
I Stock 2174228345
Technology & Software
Your CRM Journey Doesn’t End with the Rollout
I Stock 1401695291
Technology & Software
Tool Supplier Reports Ransomware Attack
Ep148
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
More in Technology & Software
A Priori 82 (1)
Home
Practical AI for Industrial Distribution
29% of surveyed distributors said that their companies were using AI, while only about 10% said AI was positively impacting their businesses.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1431448980
Technology & Software
Wesco Invests $10M in Procurement Software Startup
The announcement marks Wesco's largest investment in a tech company to date.
September 15, 2025
I Stock 2174228345
Technology & Software
Your CRM Journey Doesn’t End with the Rollout
Five tips for long-term success.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 1401695291
Technology & Software
Tool Supplier Reports Ransomware Attack
The attack was reportedly the second to hit the company since 2022.
September 10, 2025
Ep148
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
Hackers are smarter, industrial systems are tough, and there's still no patch for humans.
September 4, 2025
Ai
Technology & Software
AI Adoption Driving Smarter, More Resilient Supply Chains, Study Says
AI is enabling more thoughtful decision-making but not displacing human judgment.
August 28, 2025
I Stock 1132086992
Technology & Software
Approaching Older Generations in a Family Business About a New ERP
Resistance to change is rarely just about software.
August 26, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Jan. 14, 2025.
Technology & Software
As AI Becomes Part of Everyday Life, It Brings a Hidden Climate Cost
Generating a 3-second video is equal to turning on a lightbulb and leaving it on for over a year.
August 22, 2025
Ep146
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Cure Me or Kill Me - The Little Things That Escalate Attacks
Hackers are leveraging overlooked deficiencies to target crown jewels you don't even think about.
August 21, 2025
Nabco Mockup
Technology & Software
How Modern Loyalty Programs Can Bring Spend Lift Without More Paperwork
Why NABCO shifted away from "rigid" rewards.
August 19, 2025
I Stock 2161417091 Credit Vanz Studio
Technology & Software
Six Strategies to Navigate Pricing Amid Tariff Volatility
Trade policies are shifting with little warning, and the impact is immediate.
August 15, 2025
Dawn Tilbury in the SMART 4.0 Lab in the Ford Robotics Building at U-M. This equipment will help test digital twin software developed through the new center.
Technology & Software
University of Michigan Opening Center for Digital Twins in Manufacturing
It's working with Arizona State University to improve the technology.
August 12, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Technology & Software
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Agentic AI Security
Manufacturers must rethink how they approach cybersecurity before agents outsmart the systems they were meant to enhance.
July 31, 2025
Industrial robotic arms positioned symmetrically on automated manufacturing assembly line.
Technology & Software
Robotic Slip Prevention Method Could Bring Human-Like Dexterity to Industrial Automation
Robots predict when an object might slip and adapt their movements in real-time to prevent it.
July 25, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Technology & Software
The Real Issues of the Clorox Hack
Beyond the losses, lawsuit and blame-game lie vitally important lessons for industrial cybersecurity.
July 24, 2025