Proton.ai, Infor Announce Partnership

The companies aim to optimize distributors' sales efforts.

Proton.ai
Jun 7, 2023
I Stock 1470617656
iStock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Proton.ai, the leading AI-powered growth platform for distributors, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Infor, the industry cloud company, to help distributors boost revenue growth.

This collaboration represents a significant industry milestone, underscoring Proton.ai’s and Infor’s commitment to provide innovative AI and tailored CRM solutions that greatly improve the customer experience for distribution companies.

"This partnership with Infor represents our shared commitment to harness AI for revenue growth. As a B2B distributor, the heart of your success lies in account relationships. Distributors serve as the critical bridge between manufacturers and customers," said Benj Cohen, CEO of Proton.ai. "Proton’s AI-powered CRM offers an unprecedented level of customer and product insight, empowering distributors to deepen these relationships, remaining competitive and relevant in a competitive environment.”

"By combining the intelligence of Proton's AI-powered CRM with the robust capabilities of Infor CloudSuites, we have created an unmatched technology stack for distributors. This is not just about improving efficiency or streamlining operations; it's about empowering distributors to truly scale their businesses," said Steve Levy, Infor VP of Enterprise Architecture for Distribution. "We believe this partnership will enable distributors to significantly grow revenue and profitability.”

Distributors sell to thousands of customers, while managing a product catalog with millions of SKUs. Sales teams often struggle with disjointed data, reactive sellers, and impersonal service. Sellers struggle to identify the most profitable allocation of their time, predict customer reorders, and discover wallet-share gaps. Similarly, e-commerce distribution teams often find it difficult to replicate online the kind of experience customers would get from a live sales representative.

As an Infor partner, Proton.ai optimizes distributors’ sales efforts. By integrating with Infor's ERP and e-commerce platforms, Proton’s AI platform leverages years of transactional data for revenue-driving insights. Proton pinpoints high-priority customers for sales teams, detects products due for customer reorder, and identifies potential wallet-share gaps across various sales channels. Distributors can also use Proton.ai to customize their e-commerce sites, featuring recommendation carousels uniquely tailored to each customer, based on their behaviors across all channels.

ORS Nasco, a leading supplier of industrial and safety supplies, is an early beneficiary of this integration.

Kevin Short, president and CEO at ORS Nasco, said, “Integrating Infor's ERP data with Proton's AI-driven CRM has helped our sellers have faster, easier access to the data they need to enable more focused and meaningful conversations with our customers, driven by Proton’s AI-guided recommendations.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Ep45tn
Security Breach: Why the Bad Guys Are Salivating Over Mfg.
June 1, 2023
Galco's show will feature demonstration trucks and vehicles, like ABB's All-Compatible Experience (ACE) full-size tractor-trailer truck.
Galco Hosts Electronics & Automation Show with ABB, Rittal
June 1, 2023
Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering 1276687348 5400x3037 (1)
Investing in Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Infrastructure
May 25, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1203138343
Technology & Software
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 38 01 Am
Technology & Software
Volition Raises $11M to Scale 'the World's Largest Industrial Parts Marketplace'
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Technology & Software
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Ep45tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Why the Bad Guys Are Salivating Over Mfg.
Inside the resurgence of ransomware attacks and the rise of billion-dollar "unicorn" hacker gangs.
June 1, 2023
Galco's show will feature demonstration trucks and vehicles, like ABB's All-Compatible Experience (ACE) full-size tractor-trailer truck.
Technology & Software
Galco Hosts Electronics & Automation Show with ABB, Rittal
The show will focus on industrial electronics, automation products and demonstrations.
June 1, 2023
Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering 1276687348 5400x3037 (1)
Technology & Software
Investing in Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Infrastructure
A look at the benefits and top tools needed to implement it.
May 25, 2023
Securitybreachtn Ep44
Technology & Software
Security Breach: More than Security, Cyber Defense Is 'Life Safety'
Strategies for breaking down IT silos in learning how people, devices and networks can be attacked.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 38 01 Am
Technology & Software
Volition Raises $11M to Scale 'the World's Largest Industrial Parts Marketplace'
The company says its data engine has uploaded and standardized an unprecedented amount of product content.
May 23, 2023
Opti Crib Main
Business Technology
How to Turn Your Warehouse into a Vending Machine
When distributors analyze their cost to serve versus vending revenue alone, "most will find out they’re underwater."
May 23, 2023
Ep43tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Making Hackers Pay (Literally)
Why cybersecurity is all about ROI, and other "unsexy" stuff on which to build your defenses.
May 18, 2023
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Technology & Software
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
And how the consequences of not using one can be significant.
May 17, 2023
Securitybreach42
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Stealing, Extorting of Your Competitive Advantages
How a rise in supply chain-focused phishing schemes is squeezing manufacturers from all sides.
May 10, 2023
I Stock 1167037857
Technology & Software
BSA, PTDA Add New Categories to Tech Platform
The PIE Technology Platform now includes belt drives and bearing accessories and tools.
May 8, 2023
Ep41tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: An Unlikely Assist from Ransomware and the Looming Threats of AI
How artificial intelligence will drive new attacks, but a familiar foe could help upgrade defenses.
May 4, 2023
Cloud Computing 1318623693 792x446 (1)
Business Technology
Benefits and Security Challenges of a Multi-Tenant Cloud
While there are advantages (cost) to this deployment model, it also presents security challenges that require special attention.
May 3, 2023
Ep40tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Trusting the Creative Hacker
A key tactic driving offensive security and for spotting those "dwelling" hackers living in your network.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1180768860
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Slightly in February
The amount of orders remained well above the historical average.
April 11, 2023
Ep39tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cybercriminal's Favorite Pastime
Investigator and author Frank Riccardi talks phishing schemes, IT/OT silos, and chronicling attacks.
April 11, 2023