NetSuite Launches Ship Central App

The mobile app helps organizations improve warehouse operations.

Oracle NetSuite
Sep 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 13 20 Pm

LAS VEGAS — To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite on Wednesday unveiled NetSuite Ship Central.

NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.

"Now, more than ever, warehouse operations are under pressure to increase output without additional resources to do so," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite Ship Central, we are extending our capabilities to help customers further automate time-consuming warehouse operations to increase output and efficiencies. By making it easier to consolidate shipments, adjust shipping routes for cost efficiency, and customize workflows to meet business demands, Ship Central provides intelligence and insights to further optimize the fulfillment process, decreasing cost and increasing customer satisfaction."

Net Suite Ship Central

Together with NetSuite Warehouse Management System (WMS), Ship Central provides end-to-end capabilities for picking, packing and shipping products. It eliminates unnecessary steps in the preparation and shipping process and helps organizations track packages faster, determine the best carrier based on delivery date or location type, print shipping labels, and create documentation. The mobile application helps organizations optimize fulfillment processes and minimize shipping costs and transit times.

With NetSuite Ship Central, organizations can:

  • Locate Shipments Easily: Enable warehouse workers to quickly find shipments that need to go out by scanning a carton, pallet, or order – or by selecting from a list of shipments. This reduces the time spent locating orders and information.
  • Combine Multiple Shipments: Increase shipping efficiencies and lower costs by identifying products going to a single location based on common criteria including address, carrier, or shipping route, and packs it all in the same shipment.
  • Work Across Multiple Shipping Carriers: Identify products going to a single location based on common criteria including address, carrier or shipping route, then pack it all in the same shipment to boost efficiency and lower costs.
  • Print and Reprint Labels at Any Point: Remain flexible with the option to print labels, reprint damaged or missing labels, and change label information on packages at any point during shipment.
  • Track Packages in Real Time: Provide customers a more transparent experience by allowing them to track the precise location of products in real time via carrier tracking numbers.
  • Customize Ship Processes: Improve the efficiency of warehouse operations by giving teams the ability to modify workflows to support unique business requirements.

Together with NetSuite WMS, Ship Central optimizes day-to-day warehouse operations across SKUs, processes, and locations. NetSuite WMS eliminates manual processes, enabling organizations to minimize handling costs, run warehouses more efficiently, and consistently meet customer expectations.

NetSuite Ship Central will be available worldwide in November.

Latest in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Palantir Logo
Palantir, Hyundai Heavy Expand into Shipbuilding
September 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
September 23, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
Technology & Software
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Motion Ai Launches New Website
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology & Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
The agreement will enable wholesale distributors to gain deep insights into customers and accelerate revenue growth.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
Technology & Software
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
"Wrangles Python" reduces the amount of knowledge and code required to enrich data.
September 23, 2022
Ep20tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cloud is on Fire - Promise vs. Problem
Embracing the efficiencies of cloud networks without fearing the data vulnerabilities they create.
September 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Motion Ai Launches New Website
The MRO distributor established Motion Ai earlier this year.
September 19, 2022
I Stock 1312417792
Technology & Software
New to Digitization?
The top three benefits — and hidden pitfalls — of data analytics.
September 19, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
As cyber attacks continue to escalate, here are the tricks to avoid and some tips for combating them.
September 12, 2022
Erp
Technology & Software
How to Modernize Your Aging ERP Without Disruption
ERPs have now become even more critical to manufacturers.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 1353482432
Technology & Software
Managing the Supply Chain: More Accurate Information Is the Key
Customers are demanding more and more information — and penalizing suppliers that cannot provide it.
September 1, 2022
Ep19tn
Video
Security Breach: When Cyber Gangs 'Get Loud'
Prevention and response strategies for groups like LockBit and Dynamite Panda, which have been launching over 70K attacks every day.
August 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Technology & Software
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
Ep18tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Lessons Learned from DarkSide and the Solar Winds Hack
How the industrial sector has unknowingly expanded their attack surface and created more cybersecurity challenges.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 34 37 Pm
Technology & Software
Allied Electronics Introduces 4 New Suppliers
The additions expand its line of industrial automation and control cabinet solutions.
August 24, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Technology & Software
Addressing Vulnerabilities at Each Stage of a Cyberattack
Ignoring these soft spots can put your entire network, and all its data, at risk.
August 18, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Technology & Software
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
The event was pushed back due to inclement weather.
August 8, 2022