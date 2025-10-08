WTO Says AI-Related Buying Binge and a Spike in U.S. Imports Spur Unexpected Rise in Goods Trade

The trade body is sharply raising its forecast for the year.

Jamey Keaten
Oct 8, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, at a press conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2025.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, at a press conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2025.
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is sharply raising its forecast for trade growth in goods this year after an unexpectedly strong first half due to rising AI-related purchases, front-loaded imports in the U.S. over tariff fears and robust developing-world trade.

The Geneva-based trade body said Tuesday its economists are increasing their prediction of growth in merchandise trade to 2.4% this year, up from 0.9% as recently as August. In April, WTO experts were actually anticipating a decline of goods trade this year of 0.2%

However, they're lowering the prediction for 2026 to 0.5%, from 1.8%.

The growth of export in services, meanwhile, is expected to come in at 4.6% in 2025 and 4.4% next year — both slower rates than the 6.8% tallied in 2024.

WTO pointed to "robust trade in artificial intelligence-related goods" that are driving the increase in merchandise trade, notably semiconductors, servers and telecommunications equipment.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala suggested solid trade growth among developing countries and a cool-headed reaction to sweeping — and often-varying — tariffs announced by the Trump administration earlier this year had underpinned the gains.

"Countries' measured response to tariff changes in general, the growth potential of AI, as well as increased trade among the rest of the world — particularly among emerging economies — helped ease trade setbacks in 2025," she said.

Despite "strong headwinds," Okonjo-Iweala said trade has shown resilience because of "importers front-loading orders to get ahead of future tariff hikes or retaliation." U.S. inventories are at record levels by dollar value, and the value of North America's imports surged 13.2% at an annual rate, driven by pharmaceuticals and precious metals — mostly gold.

She also attributed the gains to "soaring demand" for AI-related products behind a capital investment boom. A staggering 42% of global trade growth came from AI-related goods, she said, much higher than their 15% share in world trade.

South-South trade — among developing countries — grew 8% year-on-year in value terms in the first half of the year, while such trade involving partners other than China is growing at around 9%, WTO said.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 30, 2025
A man works at MAP, a factory operating in design, manufacture and installation of steel structures for civil and industrial use, in Corsico, Italy, May 12, 2022.
EU Proposes Steel Industry Protections, Rattling UK Manufacturers
October 7, 2025
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a joint statement with Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Planalto presidential palace, Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 25, 2025.
Lula Asks Trump to Lift 40% Tariff on Brazilian Imports
October 7, 2025
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Sept. 7, 2025.
Japan's Lead Trade Negotiator Defends Tariffs Deal with U.S.
October 2, 2025
Related Stories
A man works at MAP, a factory operating in design, manufacture and installation of steel structures for civil and industrial use, in Corsico, Italy, May 12, 2022.
Supply Chain
EU Proposes Steel Industry Protections, Rattling UK Manufacturers
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a joint statement with Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Planalto presidential palace, Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
Lula Asks Trump to Lift 40% Tariff on Brazilian Imports
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Sept. 7, 2025.
Supply Chain
Japan's Lead Trade Negotiator Defends Tariffs Deal with U.S.
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a joint statement with Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Planalto presidential palace, Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
Lula Asks Trump to Lift 40% Tariff on Brazilian Imports
Brazil is one of three G20 countries with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus.
October 7, 2025
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Sept. 7, 2025.
Supply Chain
Japan's Lead Trade Negotiator Defends Tariffs Deal with U.S.
Japan’s economy depends heavily on exports.
October 2, 2025
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's 'Countdown to the Closing Bell,' May 7, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Supply Chain
Berkshire Hathaway to Pay $9.7B for OxyChem
It may be the last big acquisition involving the consummate dealmaker, Warren Buffett.
October 2, 2025
Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement, Aug. 21, 2025, Stockton, Calif.
Supply Chain
DOT Tightens Noncitizen Truck Driver Rules After Fatal Crash
The new rules make getting commercial driver's licenses extremely hard for immigrants.
September 29, 2025
I Stock 1224034141
Supply Chain
Why Predicting Tariffs Is a Dead End, and What to Do Instead
Tariffs and trade policy shifts are unpredictable and costly.
September 26, 2025
Supply Chain Disruption
Supply Chain
Hybrid Warfare Adds Further Risk to Global Supply Chains
In the face of Russian “Grey Zone” attacks, manufacturers are rethinking key vulnerabilities.
September 25, 2025
Mpho Parks Tau, mayor of Johannesburg, launch the first State of City Climate Finance report at COP21 in Paris, Dec. 4, 2015.
Supply Chain
South African Officials Talk Tariffs in Washington
South Africa's trade ministry said that the discussions were "cordial and constructive."
September 22, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, presents Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum with an official World Cup soccer ball before they meet at the Palacio National in Mexico City, Thursday, Sep 18, 2025.
Supply Chain
Leaders of Canada, Mexico Vow Closer Economic Ties in Face of Trump Trade Uncertainty
More than 75% of Canada's exports and more than 80% of Mexico's go to the U.S.
September 19, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers opening remarks at the Liberal caucus in Edmonton, Sept. 10, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canada's Carney Heads to Mexico to Discuss Trade Before a Review of Their U.S. Trade Deal
The United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, is up for review next year.
September 18, 2025
9704
Supply Chain
Regional Manufacturing: The Future of a Resilient Industry
Regional manufacturing can be competitive secret weapon to break free from global supply chains.
September 16, 2025
A Mexican flag hangs at the National Palace, where a portrait of former Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hangs, as President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers her first state-of-the-nation address in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Supply Chain
Mexico Proposes New Import Taxes on 1,400 Products to Boost National Production
The move coincides with U.S. pressure to present a united front against China.
September 12, 2025
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017.
Supply Chain
Supreme Court to Quickly Consider Trump's Power to Impose Sweeping Tariffs
The justices will hear the case in November — a lightning-fast timetable by their typical standards.
September 10, 2025
A day laborer waits for work in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2025.
Supply Chain
Home Depot Stores, Long a Hub for Day Laborers, Now Draw Immigration Raids
The home improvement retailer has denied involvement in immigration enforcement operations.
September 9, 2025
The Supreme Court building in Washington on March 28, 2017.
Supply Chain
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Take Up Tariffs Case, Reverse Ruling
Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the justices to hear arguments in early November.
September 8, 2025